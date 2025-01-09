Ryan Gosling's highly anticipated science fiction movie, Project Hail Mary, has made some significant progress. A report via Variety confirms that filming for the project has now wrapped. This is exciting news for many reasons, but particularly because it suggests that the previously scheduled release date of March 20, 2026, could possibly be brought forward. The film's production status was revealed by its writer, Drew Goddard, during an interview with Variety where he also teased what audiences can expect from the movie, an adaptation of Andy Wier's best-selling book of the same name.

Project Hail Mary marks Goddard's second adaptation of a Wier novel, the first of which was The Martian, the critically acclaimed 2015 science fiction film starring Matt Damon in the lead. Goddard has now drawn comparisons between the two science fiction movies, teasing that they are very much alike. “If you like ‘The Martian,’ I suspect you’re really going to like what we’re cooking up with ‘Hail Mary,’ Goddard teased. The writer further expressed admiration for the film's directors, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, and leading man Gosling, adding: "Chris [Miller] and Phil [Lord] and I have known each other for decades now, and I love their work. And then obviously, Ryan Gosling is one of the staggering talents of our time."

Goddard's comparison between Project Hail Mary and The Martian will serve well to ramp up anticipation for the former, given how successful The Martian was both critically and commercially. Directed by Ridley Scott, The Martian received 7 Academy Award nominations and earned praise for its blend of wit and thrill without sacrificing scientific credibility. The film was also praised for its skillful interpretation of Wier's complex narrative from the page to the screen, which is no small feat given how scientifically intricate Wier's writings tend to be. From Goddard's update, much of the same can be expected from Project Hail Mary, and with a bankable star like Gosling in the lead, there's a chance that the movie will equally perform well in theaters. The Martian grossed a whopping $630.6 million against a budget of $108 million.

What Is 'Project Hail Mary About'?

Image by Will Staehle

Project Hail Mary follows Ryland Grace, a brilliant scientist who wakes up alone in space without his memory. Gradually, he begins to piece together his thoughts and becomes aware of just how vital his mission in space is. Earth and its inhabitants are under threat and everyone is counting on Grace to save it from utter destruction.

Project Hail Mary features a stacked cast including Anatomy of a Fall star Sandra Hüller whose role in the movie is yet to be revealed. Also cast are Milana Vayntrub, Bastian Antonio Fuentes, Isla McRae, and James Wright. Back in June, Amazon MGM scheduled the movie for a release on March 20, 2026, however, as production appears to be progressing rather quickly, it won't be surprising to see the date brought forward, that is given the progress retains the same pace in the post-production department. As always, stay tuned to Collider for more. You can also check out The Martian, now available to stream on Max, where it recently dominated the streaming charts.

Your changes have been saved The Martian An astronaut becomes stranded on Mars after his team assume him dead, and must rely on his ingenuity to find a way to signal to Earth that he is alive and can survive until a potential rescue. Release Date October 2, 2015 Director Ridley Scott Cast Kristen Wiig , Sean Bean , Matt Damon , Jessica Chastain , Kate Mara Runtime 2h 24m Writers Drew Goddard Budget 108 million Studio(s) 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Expand

