For the last five years, a cinematic adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel Project Hail Mary has been in the works. The production has hit several roadbumps on its way from page to screen, but tonight, audiences at CinemaCon were the lucky ones to be the first to feast their eyes on footage of the Ryan Gosling (Barbie)-led film. It’s been a long road, but the dynamite team led by co-directors and producers, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, have seemingly nailed the project, which was adapted for the screen by Buffy the Vampire Slayer writer and High Potential creator, Drew Goddard.

Here’s what we saw.

Ryan Gosling is a brainy elementary teacher who has the answers that the professionals need in the trailer for Project Hail Mary. The government recruits the teacher to help with Project Hail Mary, as the sun — and many other stars — are beginning to die. Gosling’s Ryland Grace is one of many astronauts recruited for the suicide mission that will undoubtedly leave him dead — or stranded in space. The quest is only for the bravest and most prepared astronauts out there, which Ryland points out he is neither of. Still, he joins the team, and puts his life on the line to create a possible future for those back on Earth. We see scenes of Ryland sent off to space, with his hair growing longer — teasing that he’ll be up there for quite some time. But, the end of the trailer reveals that he might not be as alone in the farthest richest of space as he initially believed. Gosling’s humor shines in the action-packed trailer that features him at his best.

While Gosling certainly carries the story, supporting performances from the likes of Academy Award nominee Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall) and Milana Vayntrub (This Is Us) help push Gosling off on his otherworldly adventure.

