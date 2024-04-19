The Big Picture Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, set to release March 20, 2026, promises heart, determination, and potential Oscar gold.

Gosling's role as Ryland Grace in Project Hail Mary is anticipated to be one of his best yet, showcasing his magnetic performance.

Similar to The Martian, this adaptation will explore the limits of the human body and mind, with major potential for Academy Award recognition.

Mere weeks ahead of the premiere of Ryan Gosling's stunt action thriller The Fall Guy, one of his most exciting upcoming projects finally has a release date. A new report from Deadline revealed that Project Hail Mary, the film adaptation of Andy Weir's #1 New York Times Bestseller of the same name, will release in theaters March 20, 2026. Gosling will star as Ryland Grace, and Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will direct. Drew Goddard (Daredevil, The Martian, World War Z) wrote the script, and Amy Pascal, Aditya Sood, Rachel O'Connor, and author Weir will produce alongside Gosling, Lord, and Miller. The report also claims that the movie will be filmed for IMAX.

Gosling has been a recognizable face in Hollywood for quite some time, but his recent role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie catapulted him into a realm of superstardom achieved by few and maintained by fewer. Gosling has been nominated for three Oscars for his performances in Barbie, La La Land, and Half Nelson, but has yet to claim gold. With a story similar to one of Weir's other novels-turned-adaptations, The Martian, Gosling will play a character like Matt Damon's stranded astronaut Mark Watney, who was nominated but didn't win. The Martian was nominated for seven Oscars in total, but didn't win any, and Project Hail Mary should be on everyone's radar with major potential for gold at the Academy Awards if adapted faithfully.

What Is 'Project Hail Mary' About?

Project Hail Mary tells the story of Ryland Grace, a school teacher who left behind a promising career as a brilliant scientist after getting into a major dispute against some of the brightest (and most powerful) minds in Academia. His life is turned upside down when he wakes up on a spaceship with no memory of who he is, or why he's there. As he pieces together the puzzle that led him to this moment, he begins to understand and grapple with just how important his mission is and how many people are counting on him. At its core, Project Hail Mary is about heart, determination, unlikely friendship, the limits of the human body and mind, and not letting who we are in our weakest moments define us. Gosling is a certified star and magnetic performer, and his role as Ryland Grace in Project Hail Mary is all but guaranteed to be one of his best yet.

Project Hail Mary arrives in theaters on March 20, 2026. Gosling's next film, The Fall Guy, with Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, and Winston Duke premieres May 3.

