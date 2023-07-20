After months of secrecy and keeping audiences in the dark, the title for Nag Ashwin's next feature has been revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. Kalki 2898 — AD is the official title for the movie that was previously known as Project K, preparing the story for its official release in theaters next year. The scale Ashwin's film will work with is something that has never been seen in the Indian movie industry before, raising expectations for the science fiction epic that aims to have the attention of the entire world on the big screen when it's distributed internationally at some point in 2024.

Deepika Padukone was cast as the lead role in the movie, set to establish herself as a different protagonist than the ones that are constantly seen in mainstream cinema. Ashwin wants to use Kalki 2898 — AD as an opportunity to share his unique vision with the rest of the world, using unconventional ideas to make his upcoming blockbuster look more attractive for the general audience. A new type of hero is about the rise from a complicated situation, and her journey will be surrounded by a visually striking world. The fate of the world will hang in the balance when Padukone's character takes her first steps into a new life.

Kalki 2898 — AD has always been an ambitious project, with a reported production budget of the equivalent of $75 million invested in its creation. While that might not be such a big number compared to movies like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny or Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, it was enough to break a significant record in India. The movie will turn out to be the most expensive movie the country has ever produced, and its international rollout will attempt to make a profit while letting the rest of the world know what the industry can look like with more diverse voices telling stories.

Image via Vyjayanthi Movies

Nag Ashwin's Previous Projects

Before he sat in the director's chair for the biggest project of his career, Nag Ashwin was busy working in an anthology series that was released through Netflix a couple of years ago. In Pitta Kathalu, four directors had the opportunity of establishing their tone and style in a bigger platform with drama stories following different plots. Ashwin's story was titled "xLife", and it was about a young inventor who didn't know how to deal with the fact that billions of people around the world used his technology in their daily lives. The science fiction tale prepared the filmmaker to the eventual production of Kalki 2989 — AD.

You can check out the motion teaser for Kalki 2989 — AD below, before the movie premieres in theaters next year: