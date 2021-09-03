Nat Games has released the first trailer for their newest game, which is going under the working title Project Magnum. The trailer is almost entirely cinematic, but we get an idea of how the game will look, and how Nat Games is looking to combine the game's RPG and third-person shooter elements.

The teaser shows us plenty of environments and the conflict of Project Magnum, but there is no narration to explain who the characters are fighting against or why. We can see the characters using a variety of weapons, such as a few different guns such as rifles and grenade launchers, a hammer, and a device to pull enemies in. Towards the end of the trailer, we do get a couple of glimpses of what appears to be gameplay, showing a player working with others to take down waves of enemies or a giant foe. There also appears to be some platforming in the exploration of the game's world, and from what we can see in the trailer, it looks like grappling will play a big role in both exploration and combat.

The teaser only gives vague hints on what the story might be about, but it appears that the characters are trying to fight back an invasion from an extraterrestrial race. A few times in the trailer, we can see a large sphere-like object floating in the sky, suggesting that this is an important part of the alien race's invasion.

Project Magnum currently has no release date, but it is confirmed to be released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. As the game goes further into development, we can expect to learn more information on both the gameplay and story of the game, as well as what the actual title will eventually be. Check out the trailer for Project Magnum below.

