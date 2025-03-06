"What would you do if you had superpowers?" This is a question that's been asked by science-fiction and comic book buffs, but Netflix took it to a whole new level with the 2020 blockbuster Project Power. Written by Mattson Tomlin and directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, Project Power tracks the rise of a mysterious drug named "Power" that grants superhuman abilities to whoever ingests it. Teenager Robin (Dominique Fishback) is dealing Power, but soon gets caught up in a conspiracy that involves police officer Frank Shaver (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and the mysterious Art (Jamie Foxx), who is seeking the source of Power. The end result is a movie that's both action-packed and is one of the few Netflix original movies to live up to its promise, or at the very least be more than something to put on while the viewers fold laundry.

Netflix's 'Project Power' Takes a Realistic and Unique Approach to Superpowers

Unlike most comic book adaptations or other films and television shows that tackle superpowers, Project Power is a fairly realistic take on the concept. Whoever takes the Power only gets superpowers for five minutes and the results are completely random. You could be super strong, you could generate fire or ice, or you could camouflage yourself. One character even breaks down the inspiration for the powers, as they were inspired by the abilities of an animal. One of Project Power's standout sequences features Frank chasing down a camouflaged mugger, who manages to get a hand on his gun and fires it at him point-blank. Since he took a Power pill, he gains the super-thick skin of a rhinoceros, leaving the bullet to bounce off his face, while granting him super-strength. "We also made sure to root the drug’s side effects in actual science - from subatomic vibrational physics theory through to potential innate DNA from animal biology - to not only dazzle the audience but help them suspend their disbelief by giving each power a plausible, real-world backdrop," VFX artist Ivan Moran said when discussing the visuals of Project Power.

Yet Project Power also doesn't shy away from the fact that these powers wreak havoc on the user's body. Again, Frank might have survived a gunshot, but he was still shot in the face, and it shows, as he carries a bloodshot eye from the bullet's impact. Another example comes when Art encounters one of Robin's fellow drug dealers, Newt (Machine Gun Kelly). Newt took a pill that allows him to generate flames but doesn't grant him resistance to said flames, leaving his skin to be a charred, horrifying mess. It's a great way to underline that, while Power might grant its users abilities, at the end of the day, it's still a drug and can still affect your body in ways you don't expect.

'Project Power's Inventive Story Keeps It From Being a Typical Netflix Movie