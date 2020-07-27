First ‘Project Power’ Clip Sees Joseph Gordon-Levitt Get Shot Right in the Dang Face

What would you do with exactly five minutes of superpowers? Now that you’ve enthusiastically screamed “arm wrestle Shaquille O’Neill!” like a normal person, feast your eyes on the first clip from Netflix’s Project Power, a new action flick that asks the same question.

The film, directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, takes place in a New Orleans plagued by a new pill that gives the user superpowers, but with two catches: 1) You don’t know what the power will be, and 2) It only lasts a few minutes. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Oscar-winner Jaime Foxx play a local cop and a former soldier who team up to stop the spread of the drug. This first clip, released during last week’s Comic-Con@Home, sees Levitt’s character trying to make the most of his five minutes, which mostly means getting shot right in the dang face and surviving.

Check out the clip below. Project Power debuts on Netflix on Friday, August 14.

