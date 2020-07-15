‘Project Power’ Trailer Sees Jamie Foxx & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Team for a Superpowered Mission

Buckle up, friends, because Netflix has released the official trailer for Project Power. The latest feature from directing duo Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman (Nerve) stars Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback in a different kind of superhero story.

The Project Power trailer reveals a genuinely wild premise from a script written by Mattson Tomlin (The Batman): There is a street drug taking over New Orleans which gives its user five minutes worth of superpowers which are unique to the user. Like, full-on “You are now a Marvel superhero (or villain) for five whole-ass minutes.” When a former soldier’s (Foxx) daughter is kidnapped by the people he believes to be creating and controlling distribution of the drug (Rodrigo Santoro and Amy Landecker…I think?), he will team with a street-level dealer (Fishback) and a cop (Gordon-Levitt) to bring it all crashing to the ground to save her.

With a name like Project Power, I have to admit I was a bit skeptical before the trailer dropped. And then I watched. And then I fell in love. And then I began pumping my fist in the air because I was so excited at the thought of this movie giving me big summer movie vibes from the comfort of my own home. Plus, it’s very hard to say no to the promise of Foxx and Gordon-Levitt coming together as a heroic duo. It really doesn’t get much better than that.

Project Power will arrive on Netflix on Friday, August 14. Be sure to watch the official trailer for Project Power below. For more, check out the best movies on Netflix you can stream right now.

Here’s the official synopsis for Project Power:

On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it. While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.

