There are certainly reality television competition series that the contestants drive, but some shows are reliant on that host to make it sparkle and shine. That was Heidi Klum for Project Runway. When she departed the series after 16 seasons, Project Runway was simply not the same. She didn’t make the show but was a key ingredient to the wonderful recipe. She, for lack of better words, made it work. Now, after a hiatus, Heidi Klum is returning to the series as it moves to Freeform.

Fans who may have fallen off when Karlie Kloss took over now have an incentive to return alongside Heidi Klum. Now, if we can just get Tim Gunn back, the new and improved Project Runway will be like old times. The power duo will make it work! Heidi Klum’s bubbly personality and vast experience made her the perfect person to helm the series. As the best dressed in the room week after week, Klum pushed the designers to bring their best. With Freeform serving as the new vessel, this may just be a fresh start and reboot. As they say, everything old is new again. This resurgence is beneficial to all parties involved.

'Project Runway' Had Its Behind-the-Scenes Flaws