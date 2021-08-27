Oh, and you can also look forward to the ultimate 'Real Housewives' reunion.

After more than a year of waiting, fans of the reality competition show Project Runway finally have a new season on the horizon. Bravo has set not one, but two dates for the new episodes of the world-famous fashion competition, which will feature celebrity guests, the return of fan-favorites, and the ultimate Real Housewives reunion. The main series will debut Season 19 on October 14.

Much like other shows and movies all across the planet, Project Runway was delayed due to the COVID pandemic but, as the trailer celebrates, there’s finally a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel, and just like New York, Project Runway is ready to come back to life.

Season 4 winner Christian Siriano returns as a mentor and is joined by judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth. Once again, 16 designers from across the United States and abroad will compete for a chance to showcase a collection at New York Fashion Week, win $250,000 and be the next great name in fashion.

In addition to the new season, Bravo will debut the digital series Project Runway Redemption on September 9, which will feature new episodes weekly until the main series’ premiere. In this new competition, Project Runway alums from Season 17 and Season 18 compete for a chance to win $25,000.

The trailer also reveals the guest judges for Season 19 of Project Runway: Emmy and Academy Award nominee Taraji P. Henson, beauty icon and supermodel Gigi Hadid, fashion designers Jason Wu and Christopher John Rogers, TikTok creator and model Wisdom Kaye, style icon and Emmy winner Billy Porter, Emmy-winning host, producer, and author Andy Cohen, and returning to the Project Runway family for the penultimate episode, supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss.

On top of that, one of the challenges the new designers will have to face is to dress the women for the ultimate Real Housewives’ reunion, with participants from The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of New York City, and The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Season 19 of Project Runway premieres on October 14 on Bravo.

