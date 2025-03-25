The official panel of the 21st season of Project Runway has officially been revealed. In addition to Heidi Klum as the host and judge, the panel will comprise OG judge Nina Garcia and Law Roach. Additionally, Christian Siriano will serve as the Season 21 mentor. The announcement comes on the heels of the announcement of Heidi Klum's return after four seasons away.

The new Project Runway facelift also sees the series moving to Freeform. The series is set to refocus the competition "for a new generation." The official casting of Klum, Garcia, Roach, and Siriano gives the series new life and energy while maintaining the nostalgia that built the hit series. The announcement all but confirms that Tim Gunn will not participate in the new iteration of the series, though the press release stated that "additional special guest judges will be announced at a later time."

'Project Runway' Brings Old and New Together

Christian Siriano initially rose to fame after winning the series during Season 4. Siriano joined the cast as the contestant's mentor in Season 17, replacing Tim Gunn after he and Klum departed the show. As a designer, his work has been worn by today's biggest names, including former first ladies Dr. Jill Biden and Michelle Obama, former Vice President Kamala Harris, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Julianne Moore, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, Cardi B, Whoopi Goldberg, Julia Roberts, and Jennifer Coolidge, to name but a few.

Nina Garcia, Editor-in-Chief of ELLE, has been with the series since the show launched in 2004. Garcia’s impactful covers have earned her a 2024 Matrix Award from New York Women in Communications, USA Today’s Women of the Year in 2023, and the CFDA’s Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Sheppard in 2021. Law Roach joins the panel after having judging experience on shows including America's Next Top Model, Legendary, and RuPaul's Drag Race. He served as a guest judge during Season 20. Roach is known for transforming celebrities into fashion icons, working with such celebrities as Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Celine Dion, Tom Holland, and many more.

Some of Roach’s many accomplishments include being named the Most Powerful Stylist by The Hollywood Reporter in both 2021 and 2022, the West Coast fashion contributing editor of British Vogue, one of TIME100’s Most Influential People, and authored the self-help book “How To Build A Fashion Icon – Notes on Confidence from the World’s Only Image Architect.” Season 21 of the Emmy Award-winning reality competition series premieres this summer. It will air weekly on Freeform and be available to stream shortly after on Disney+ and Hulu.