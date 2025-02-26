Sha’Vi Lewis, a fashion designer who rose to prominence in Project Runway Season 18, has unfortunately died at the age of 39. His passing was announced on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, by his aunt, Deidra “DivaDoll” Elkerson, who confirmed that Sha’Vi died on Monday, February 24, 2025. No cause of death has been shared publicly yet.

Deidra shared the news of her nephew’s passing in a heartfelt post on Facebook in all-cap letters. While the all-cap tone initially seems like a boomer’s way of typing it all out, Deidra actually went on to make it clear in the post that she is shouting it. While the message is long, here’s a snippet from her caption that perfectly details the aunt’s sentiments and how much Sha’Vi was loved.

“MY FABULOUS TALENTED NEPHEW Sha'Vi Lewis IS GONE FROM THIS PLACE. I WON'T HEAR HIS GREETINGS TO ME ANYMORE "HEY AUNTIE DIVA" (YES I AM SHOUTING) PLEASE KEEP HIS MOTHER Joyce Solomon-Frierson, HIS FATHER FRANKLIN FRIERSON, HIS BROTHER TROY SOLOMON FRIERSON AND HIS SISTERS AKIRA FRIERSON WOOD & DESTINY L. OWENS IN YOUR PRAYERS. I KNOW HE IS IN A MUCH BETTER PLACE.”

Sha’VI Lewis Got Eliminated From the Show’s 18th Installment at 10th Position

Sha’Vi, whose full name was Franklin ‘ShaVi’ Lewis Frierson Jr., grew up in New Jersey before attending Clark Atlanta University, and it was during his university years that he cultivated a passion for fashion design. He built the skills that eventually led him to launch his own clothing line and star in Project Runway’s 18th installment as a contestant — the same year that Geoffrey Mac was crowned as the winner.

His professional accomplishments include, but aren’t limited to, acting as creative director for menswear company Stephen F, designing pieces for FX’s show Pose Season 2, and crafting looks worn by celebrities such as Cynthia Bailey (RHOA).

Circling back to the show — while he was ultimately eliminated in the sixth episode of the season, placing 10th overall, his warmth and talent earned him the admiration of many fans. In a statement to TMZ, Lewis’ sister, Akira Frierson Wood, expressed profound grief, and called him a “star” whose name was only just beginning to reach its full potential. She requested prayers for her loved one and said the family continues to grapple with the painful reality of losing him. Many more people since then have taken to social media to express their sentiments, including his co-contestants Brittany Allen and Nancy Volpe Beringer.