The Big Picture Hatsune Miku stars in her first anime film, Project SEKAI the Movie, telling a new story of the popular Vocaloid.

The trailer features a sad version of Miku seeking help, voice actress Saki Fujita will be involved in the project.

P.A. Works, known for popular anime, will animate the feature film set to be released worldwide next year.

Japanese Vocaloid and 2024 Coachella performer, Hatsune Miku, will be starring in her first anime feature film. Project SEKAI the Movie: The Broken World and The Miku Who Can't Sing is an upcoming anime feature, telling a brand new story of the popular Vocaloid. The film's name is based on a rhythm game called Project Sekai: Colorful Stage, developed by SEGA, Craft Egg, Colorful Palette, and Crypton Future Media. Fortunately for fans, this film will be released worldwide in theatres early next year. So no need to wait months after the Japanese theatrical debut.

The trailer was released on the official Project Sekai X account, where it features Hatsune Miku narrating the scene. However, unlike her usual joyful tone, this version of her sounded more sad and upset. Later, we see one of the characters from the game, Hoshino Ichika, who spots Miku in a music store, pleading for help. It's up to her and her friends to come together and help this singer in her time of need.

Alongside the trailer, a poster for the film was also released, which also features a lost and sad Hatsune Miku in the middle of Shibuya, contradicting her appearances on billboards. Saki Fujita, the voice actress behind Hatsune Miku, will be involved in the project, giving her voice and talent to bring this Vocaloid to the big screen. Animating this feature will be P.A. Works, known for its involvement in other popular anime, such as Angel Beats!, Buddy Daddies, and Skip and Loafer, just to name a few.

Who Is Hatsune Miku?

Hatsune Miku is a popular Vocaloid voice bank that was released in 2007. She's known for her appearance, talent, and energetic personality, and has somewhat become the face of the Vocaloids due to her popularity. Some of the songs that she's known for include "World is Mine," "Tell Your World," "Miku," and "Rollin Girl," just to name a few.

Hatsune Miku has toured all across the globe, including the U.S.A. throughout her history, with her most recent performance done in Coachella 2024. Her first U.S. show was in Los Angeles, back in 2014, where she performed at the Nokia Theater. Since then, Miku, along with the rest of the other Vocaloids, has returned and toured across the globe, in countries throughout Asia, Europe, and North America, and will be embarking on an Oceania tour in late 2024.

Project SEKAI the Movie: The Broken World and The MIKU Who Can't Sing is scheduled to enter theaters worldwide on January 17, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates.