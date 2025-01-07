Miles Teller will always be known for his role alongside J.K. Simmons in Whiplash, the 2014 musical thriller that saw Simmons win his first Oscar. However, two years before that, he starred in another film that just got a devastating streaming update. Teller features alongside Thomas Mann and Oliver Cooper in Project X, the teen comedy following three high school students who throw a party to make a name for themselves, but as the night goes on, things slowly descend into chaos. Project X has been streaming on Netflix since December, but the streamer recently announced that the film would depart the platform at the end of the month on January 31. Project X earned scores of 28% from critics and 61% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Matt Drake and Michael Bacall wrote the screenplay for Project X, and Nima Nourizadeh directed the film. Drake is known for his work on Tully, the drama starring Anson Mount and Glenn Fitzgerald, and he also penned the script for Charlie Countryman, the 2013 romantic comedy/thriller starring Evan Rachel Wood and Mads Mikkelsen. Bacall is famous for writing Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, as well as the screenplay for 21 Jump Street, the buddy-cop comedy starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, which released the same year as Project X. Nourizadeh has mostly worked in TV since helming Project X, including most recently directing two episodes of The Gentlemen, the Theo James-led series from Guy Ritchie, and helming an episode of Warrior, the martial arts show starring Andrew Koji that’s streaming on Max.

What Else Has Miles Teller Been in Lately?

One of Teller’s most recent roles is also his biggest; in 2022 he starred alongside Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick, the legacy sequel that grossed over $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office against a $170 million budget. He also worked with Marvel veteran Chris Hemsworth later that year in Spiderhead, the critically panned psychological thriller that’s streaming on Netflix. He’s next set to star alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in The Gorge, the sci-fi thriller coming to theaters on February 14, and he’ll feature opposite Colman Domingo in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic from Antoine Fuqua.

Project X stars Miles Teller. and was written by Matt Drake and Michael Bacall.

Your changes have been saved Project X Director Nima Nourizadeh Cast Thomas Mann , Oliver Cooper , Jonathan Daniel Brown , Dax Flame , Kirby Bliss Blanton Runtime 88 Minutes Writers Michael Bacall , Matt Drake Studio(s) Silver Pictures , Green Hat Films

