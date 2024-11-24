Next month, the party you always dreamed of is coming to Netflix. The 2012 found-footage teen comedy Project X is partying its way on to the streamer next month. It will be available on December 1, 2024. Project X (not to be confused with the 1987 film of the same name, in which Matthew Broderick and Helen Hunt save a chimpanzee from scientific experiments) centers around an out-of-control teen party.

It was the feature film debut of music video director Nima Nourizadeh (American Ultra) from a script by Matt Drake (Charlie Countryman) and Michael Bacall (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) and was produced by Todd Phillips (Joker). The film was a financial success, making over $102 million on a $12 million budget. Critics were not as fond of the film as audiences were; it holds a 28% "Rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his contemporary review, Collider's Bill Graham enjoyed the film's sophomoric humor, but found the ending to be "half-hearted and uninspired".

What Is 'Project X' About?

The film centers around Thomas Kub (Thomas Mann, Lessons in Chemistry), whose friends Costa (Oliver Cooper, The Front Runner), and JB (Jonathan Daniel Brown, The Sweet East) are planning to throw a massive party for his seventeenth birthday. The guest list includes Kirby (Kirby Bliss Blanton, The Green Inferno), Thomas' longtime friend who has a crush on him; popular girl Alexis (Alexis Knapp, Pitch Perfect), who Thomas has a crush on; and Miles Teller, playing himself.

With Thomas' parents away for the weekend, the party soon spirals out of control — Costa, worried that nobody would show, had sent invitations en masse via Craigslist. Before long, Thomas is entangled in a love triangle, matters are complicated even further by a garden gnome full of Ecstasy, an aggrieved drug dealer with a flamethrower, and a police SWAT team. The story is told via AV student Dax (Dax Flame), who is chronicling the bash on his video camera; the found-footage style of the film is purportedly his record of the party.

In addition to making a solid profit at the box office, Project X also inspired several real-life parties that proved less amusing to the authorities than the fictional one from the film. There has been some discussion of a sequel in the intervening years, but no project has successfully gotten off the ground.

Project X will stream on Netflix starting December 1, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

