Motherland: Fort Salem is on its third and last season at Freeform. The supernatural drama series takes place in an alternate America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago, and women dominate the world. The premise of the series centers around three young witches – of many, who are training in the military to become powerful weapons. When the world finds itself fighting a terrorist resistance group known as The Spree, the witches must use their combat magic and vocal cord enacted spells to neutralize the threat and defend the country as they know it.

The series offers a beautifully crafted world. When paired with such an impressive lineup of actors, and such detailed and thought-out scripts, Motherland: Fort Salem really separates itself from some of the generic supernatural shows that are out there. As this amazing piece of work is coming to an end, here are some other projects to check out from the cast.

Taylor Hickson

Born and raised in British Columbia, Taylor Hickson was signed to a casting agent after graduating from high school. The young actress starred in several minor roles – her breakthrough role being in Deadpool, as Meghan Orlovsky. As time continued, Hickson started getting cast in more prominent roles, earning her accolades of praise. She is most known for her roles in Aftermath, Incident in a Ghost Land, Giant Little Ones, and Motherland: Fort Salem.

Hickson stars as Young Beth – Incident in a Ghostland is a horror film that centers around a mother and her two teenage daughters, Beth and Vera. After inheriting her aunt’s secluded house, Colleen decides to move into the house with her daughters. On their first night in their new home, the trio is confronted with murderous intruders. Sixteen years later, strange incidents start occurring when the family reunites at the house.

Ashley Nicole Williams

Emerging as one of the industry’s brightest young talents, Ashley Nicole Williams booked her debut role as Abigail Bellweather in Motherland: Fort Salem while she was still attending Baylor University. The Dallas native graduated with a degree in Film & Digital Media in May 2020.

Williams has a couple of projects lined up, one of which she’ll be working alongside Maia Mitchell – Whisper is based in Los Angeles. The film focuses on a photographer who goes down a path of revenge and destruction after falling for a free-spirited young woman.

Lyne Renée

The Belgian actress graduated from the Studio Herman Teirlick. Having worked as a stage actress before moving on to screen acting, Renée has starred in a number of projects — Split, Love at First Sight, The Gentlemen, and Gossip Girl (the reboot).

Renée plays Helena Bergmann – The Gossip Girl reboot takes place a decade after the original’s conclusion. With a new group of Manhattan private schoolers taking the lead under the watchful eyes of the new Gossip Girl. The series shows just how much social media, and the landscape of New York as changed throughout the years leading up.

Jessica Sutton

The Cape Town native got her start in the industry during her appearance in National Geographic’s four-part series, Saints & Strangers. Jessica Sutton received her Advanced Acting for Film diploma in 2014, from ACT Film Academy. She went on to study with Matthew Harrison at The Actors Foundry in Vancouver.

Recently having filmed a feature film alongside Megan Fox, Rogue – the story follows a mercenary leading a squad of soldiers on their rescue mission for hostages in a remote part of Africa. The team becomes stranded when the mission goes awry — fighting for survival against local rebels ensues.

Demetria McKinney

Demetria McKinney is an American singer, and actress – having accumulated a number of performances in stage plays, musicals, and on-screen. In 2009, the actress was nominated for best performance in a comedy for her role of Janine Shelton-Payne in the TBS comedy House of Payne.

A House Divided is centered around the Sanders family — after losing the matriarch, the family starts uncovering secrets and scandals that they must face head-on. McKinney stars as Carissa Walker in the series.

Amalia Holm Bjelke

The Scandanavian actress began her acting career in high school, with her first role being in The Hidden Child in 2013. Although Amalia Holm Bjelke was born in Norway, she grew up in Sweden – learning English from watching television shows. The young actress can be seen in projects such as Alena, Hooked, The Inspector and the Sea, Delete Me, and Motherland: Fort Salem.

Starring as Tuva in the television series Delete Me – the series follows teen girls Marion and Marit at the infamous Norwegian high school celebration known as Russefeiring. The pair discovers that a seemingly insignificant act can turn their lives upside down.

Catherine Lough Haggquist

The Canadian-born and raised actress, producer, and entrepreneur are best known for her roles in Motherland: Fort Salem, Fifty Shades Freed, and Angels in the Snow. Catherine Lough Haggquist has amassed over 125 acting credits throughout her career.

Haggquist starred as Inspector Nora Harris in the sci-fi series Continuum — a story that centers around a detective from 2077 after she finds herself trapped in what is known as present-day Vancouver. The detective spends her days searching for ruthless criminals that escaped from the future.

