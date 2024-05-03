The world loves a coming-of-age teen comedy, with the likes of Booksmart and Bottoms in recent years proving the genre can be both commercially and critically successful. Perhaps the biggest appeal of the genre, besides the opportunity to showcase some of the best promising young talent working today, is its ability to resonate with almost everyone in its audience, with the devilish angst and desperate search for love at life's toughest age something we can perhaps all relate to too.

Streamers are always looking for their raunchy high-school comedy, with Hulu's upcoming offering Prom Dates. From its talented cast to an eye-catching trailer, everything is in place for this movie to succeed, with director Kim O. Nguyen ready to steer this ship. So, with all that in mind, here is everything we know about Prom Dates so far.

Prom Dates Run Time 1 hr 25 min Director Kim O Nguyen Release Date May 3, 2024 Actors Julia Lester, Antonia Gentry, JT Neal, Jordan Buhat, Zión Moreno, Terry Hu, John Michael Higgins, Chelsea Handler

The official release date for Prom Dates is May 3, 2024. This date also marks the launch of Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut, Unfrosted, which is set to be available on rival streaming service Netflix. However, the biggest title arriving on streaming for the first weekend of May is The Idea of You starring Anne Hathaway, which will be available on Prime Video.

Prom Dates will be exclusively available to stream on Hulu, joining the great list of movies and shows currently available on the streamer. This announcement was once celebrated by star Julia Lester on her Instagram.

For potential viewers across the pond, Prom Dates will be available to stream on Disney+ on the aforementioned release date.

Released on April 25, the official trailer for Prom Dates is available to watch above. Oozing the teen comedy genre it's molded by, this trailer gives a taste of the coming-of-age chaos set to come when Prom Dates debuts. From its often gross comedy to a particularly hilarious condom-related bit by John Michael Higgins' high school principal, this trailer onboard its many passengers ready for an early May trip through hilarity on the hunt for love and friendship. With the coming-of-age genre so saturated, this movie stands out as the sort of project that might just capture the attention of the world the way Booksmart did, with many already drawing comparisons between the two.

Prom Dates' central pair, Hannah and Jess, are portrayed by Julia Lester and Antonia Gentry respectively. Although both are still young performers, their resumes stand out as remarkably impressive despite their age. Lester, an actress and singer, is perhaps best-known on-screen for her portrayal of Ashlyn Caswell in the Disney+ show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. However, her greatest success has in fact come on stage, with her talents applied to many productions, including the likes of The Secret Garden and I Can Get It for You Wholesale, as well as the Broadway revival of Into the Woods, with her performance as Little Red Riding Hood earning her a Tony Award Nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Gentry, on the other hand, is known entirely for her on-screen work, with her best performances to date coming as Jasmine in Candy Jar and Ginny in Netflix's Ginny & Georgia, a role that earned her an MTV Movie & TV Award nomination for Best Breakthrough Performance.

Joining this promising pair in Prom Dates are the likes of Zión Moreno (Gossip Girl) as Heather, the Primetime Emmy-nominated John Michael Higgins (Pitch Perfect) as the high school principal, Chelsea Handler (Hop) as Barb, Terry Hu (Zombies 3) as Angie, Kenny Ridwan (The Goldbergs) as Greg, Jordan Buhat (Summer of 84) as Jess's boyfriend, and Arianna Rivas (The Harvest) as Lexi.

The official synopsis for Prom Dates reads:

"Prom Dates follows best friends Jess and Hannah, who made a pact at 13 to have the perfect senior prom. Despite the impending changes that college will bring over the next four years, the two are committed to honoring their prom pact. But with only 24 hours left before the big event, everything falls apart when they break up with each of their dates. Jess and Hannah are left with one night to find new dates and live out their middle-school fantasies."

With a synopsis that sounds like the quintessential coming-of-age teen comedy, fans of the genre are in for a treat. With the final scenes set to feature a high school prom with the ebbing and flowing of two best friends tested along the way, the true course of love is on the line for a central duo that wants to become older before their time - that is without any of the responsibility, of course.

Directed by Kim O. Nguyen and written by D.J. Mausner, perhaps the biggest name attached to this project is Kevin Hart, with the titan of modern comedy producing the project. Joining Hart as a producer are the likes of Jeremy Garelick, Molle DeBartolo, and Luke Kelly-Clyne, with executive producer credits going to the likes of the aforementioned Mausner, Thai Randolph, Andrew Reyes, and Michael Glassman. Music for the movie was produced by Matthew Compton of Snatched and Palm Springs fame, with the cinematographer on the project, the talented Bradford Lipson. Prom Dates is a collaboration between American High, Hartbeat Productions, and LD Entertainment.

Prom Dates entered production back in 2023, with filming taking place in Syracuse, New York, joining the long list of productions taking place in that location from The Binge to Big Time Adolescence.