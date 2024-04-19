The Big Picture Collider's Perri Nemiroff is moderating an advanced screening and Q&A for Hulu's teen comedy Prom Dates.

Following the screening, stars Julia Lester and Terry Hu, director Kim O. Nguyen, and writer D.J. Mausner will attend for an exclusive Q&A.

The screening takes place in LA on Wednesday, May 1 at Landmark Theatres Sunset. Read on for details on how to enter for free tickets!

Collider would like to cordially invite you to prom — sorry, our early screening of Prom Dates! We’re excited to announce we’ve partnered with Hulu for an advanced screening and exclusive Q&A for the steamer’s new teen comedy, starring Julia Lester (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and Antonia Gentry (Ginny & Georgia). After the credits roll, our own Perri Nemiroff will be sitting down to talk with director Kim O. Nguyen (Never Have I Ever), writer D.J. Mausner (Baroness Von Sketch Show), Lester and co-star Terry Hu (Never Have I Ever).

Even the best laid plans often go awry. In Prom Dates, best friends Jess (Gentry) and Hannah (Lester) are determined to uphold the pact they made when they were 13: have the best senior prom ever. This middle school promise is more important than ever with all the life changes graduation and college will bring. Unfortunately, both of them just broke up with their dates and the clock is ticking with only 24 hours left to find new ones, otherwise it’s curtains on their fantasy prom night. The movie also stars Chelsea Handler (Chelsea Lately), John Michael Higgins (Pitch Perfect), Zión Moreno (Gossip Girl), and more.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, or have the means to get there, come join us on Wednesday, May 1 to see Prom Dates on the big screen, ahead of the movie’s official release. The screening will begin at 7 pm at Landmark Theatres Sunset, and all guests will be provided with popcorn and a drink. The Q&A will take place after the movie.

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to May 1, so keep an eye out.

Prom Dates will be available to stream on Hulu beginning May 3.