Hulu unveiled today a trailer for Prom Dates. The high school comedy centers around two best friends who deal with some early disappointments in life. After promising in middle school that they'd have the best senior prom ever, they make it to the end of high school without much hope of fulfilling that promise. So, they make the ultimate teenage decision: They'll stop being losers and do whatever they can to have the senior prom of their lives. You know what happens when characters in a comedy willingly invite chaos into their lives, but it's always fun to see. The movie premieres next Friday, May 3.

The trailer for Prom Dates has massive Booksmart vibes, in the best way possible. Jess (Antonia Gentry) and Hannah (Julia Lester) seem like an electric pair, the kind of friends that always have each other's backs but also know when to give it straight to each other. However, both deal with big frustrations at the same time, which leads the pair to promise each other to take it all in stride and get themselves decent dates for senior prom.

It all seems perfectly easy in theory, but the reality comes crashing down on them. Hannah is helpless around the girl she likes — embarrassingly helpless. Meanwhile, Jess manages to score a college guy but has to dance around the fact that she's a virgin and also has to find a way to invite him to prom without making it seem too lame for him. While all of this happens, we'll also get to see some pretty funny bits like a dog who's apparently lost the will to live, a pretty graphic demonstration of a condom's power of elasticity and screaming. Lots of screaming.

Prom Dates is directed by Kim O. Nguyen, who has extensive experience with comedies. The director helmed episodes from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, American Auto, The Other Two and Never Have I Ever. The screenplay is penned by D.J. Mausner (Baroness Von Sketch Show). If it all goes well, Prom Dates will be a welcome addition into the recent slate of timeless coming-of-age comedies that include Superbad, Prom Pact, Love, Simon, Mean Girls and many, many others.

The cast of Prom Dates also features Chelsea Handler (Not Dead Yet), John Michael Higgins (Pitch Perfect), Kenny Ridwan (The Goldbergs), JT Neal (Bless This Mess), Jordan Buhat (Grown-ish), Zión Moreno (Gossip Girl) Terry Hu (The Girls on the Bus) and Arianna Rivas (The Harvest).

Hulu premieres Prom Dates on May 3, but Collider is also hosting a screening of the movie, followed by a Q&A on May 1. You can watch the trailer below: