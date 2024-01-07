The Big Picture In slasher movies, the killers are portrayed as invincible and evil forces to be feared, adding to the fear factor for the audience.

Some killers in slasher movies are portrayed sympathetically, with their traumatic pasts serving as a motivation for their murderous actions, making them more complex characters.

The ending of Prom Night is heartbreaking, as the killer is revealed to be a sympathetic character who is mentally broken and seeking revenge for the death of his little sister.

Jamie Lee Curtis will forever be one of horror's most beloved scream queens. She's the ultimate final girl, thanks mostly to her over 45-year run as Laurie Strode in the Halloween films. However, aside from battling Michael Myers, she spent the early '80s starring in a long series of now horror classics. She reteamed with John Carpenter for The Fog in 1980. The same year, she headlined Terror Train, and in 1982, starred in the underrated Road Games. Amidst these releases was another slasher so influential that Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy) couldn't help but give it a shout-out in Scream as the slasher everyone must watch to understand the genre. Prom Night might not be on the level of Halloween, but it's a better-than-average representation of the subgenre. More interesting, it has the most gut-wrenching finale. While the likes of Michael Myers and Friday the 13th's Jason Voorhees are to be feared, the killer in Prom Night is a person so real and sympathetic that you can't help but feel for them when their identity is revealed.

The Killers in Slasher Movies Are a Source of Fear

Close

Though we sometimes might cheer on the killer in a slasher movie, ready to see them take down some snooty teenager in gruesome fashion, we wouldn't want to run into Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, or Leatherface among others out on the street. They are treated as invincible and almost godlike, a force of evil to be feared. What's the point of watching a horror movie if you're not frightened of the bad guy?

However, that doesn't mean that the viewer can't feel anything emotionally for the killer as well. There is nothing sympathetic about a killer as evil as Michael Myers, or the self-centered psychopaths who have been revealed as Ghostface in the Scream franchise, but there are some killers we can understand. Poor Jason Voorhees is just a kid in a man's body who misses his mother and wants revenge for her death. Similarly, Leatherface is treated like a manchild who doesn't understand much and has never been part of the real world outside of his crazy family.

A way slashers have used to get you to feel for their villain is by showing you a traumatic incident from their past that set them on their path to bloodshed. It's here that we see something horrible happen to them or someone they know, and now years later they are seeking revenge. Terror Train did this well. So did The Burning, The Prowler, and many others. While it doesn't excuse the body count they rack up, we can at least somewhat sympathize with why they snapped.

'Prom Night' Plays Out Like a Whodunit With a Twist

Close

Prom Night is another slasher with an intriguing inciting incident. The opening scene sees a group of little kids playing a game called "Killer" in an abandoned building, where all the kids play the killer, minus one who plays the victim, who is sought out by the group and captured. Walking home from school, siblings Kim (Debbie Greenfield), Robin (Tammy Bourne), and Alex Hammond (Dean Bosacki) see the other kids playing in the building. Kim and Alex leave but a curious Robin goes inside. She becomes part of the game, but when backed by the "killers" into a corner, she stumbles, falling out a second-story window to her death. Just as in I Know What You Did Last Summer 16 years later, these kids decide to run off and tell no one what happened. As they do, the shadow of someone we can't see stands over Robin's lifeless body. They saw the whole thing and know the truth. The police think a local man is to blame for Robin's death, and he is arrested and ends up in prison.

Prom Night then moves to the present day, where Kim (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Alex (Michael Tough) are teenagers. Their father is played by Leslie Nielsen, years before he became the comedy icon we remember him as now. Two things then happen. The man imprisoned for Robin's death escapes. While the police may think that Robin's killer is on the loose, we know better. At the same time, the now grown kids involved in Robin's death and coverup begin receiving prank phone calls, the raspy voice on the other line asking if they can come out and play, telling their victim that they'll see them at the prom.

The Killer Reveal in 'Prom Night' Brings No Resolution

Prom Night turns into a whodunit. Will the killer turn out to be the man wrongly imprisoned now out for revenge? Perhaps it's Leslie Nielsen's character seeking justice for his murdered child. Maybe it's another family member or someone we don't even suspect. Everything comes to a head, well, prom night, where a man (or woman) dressed in all black, wearing a black ski mask, and carrying an axe goes on a killing spree. Within this is one of the greatest, prolonged chase scenes you'll ever see, but this killer is no Michael Myers or Jason Voorhees. They have to run to catch up with their prey, they stumble and fall, and they can be tricked and beaten up. This makes them terrifying because underneath that mask is a real person, not a caricature. If someone like this can snap, who knows what they are capable of?

The finale sees the killer decapitate a teenage boy. As the head rolls out onto the dance floor, everyone runs out of the school screaming. Left behind are Jamie Lee Curtis' Kim and her prom date, Nick (Casey Stevens). The awkward killer attacks Nick, looking to take down the last remaining kid behind Robin's death, but Kim helps to fight him off, taking the axe and striking the masked killer in the head. It's not a gory shot, but one that does its damage. The killer runs away in fear, but as he does, Robin's eyes grow wide with recognition. She knows those eyes behind the mask. The killer escapes outside, only to find everyone who ran outside still there. They scream in fear and a cop raises his gun, but our masked villain doesn't turn into a fearless slasher hulk.

Instead, they raise their arms and cower in fear. They collapse to the ground and Kim is there to catch them, cradling their head in her arms. As she removes the mask, we see the bloodied face of her brother, Alex. His face is contorted not just with physical pain but the worst kind of emotional despair as he bawls, crying out for Robin. "They killed her. They killed her. Robin. Robin." We then flashback to Robin's death and see that it was Alex as the shadowy figure standing over her body. His cries are silent as he dies in his other sister's arms. Kim looks up, completely lost, mascara running down her cheek. Cue the end credits.

Prom Night's ending is absolutely heartbreaking. Slashers like to have that sense of resolution, where the final girl overcomes the big bad. She is now empowered and evil is defeated. Not here though. Yes, the killer is dead, but we find no joy or relief in his demise. Alex is a boy who misses his little sister so much that it mentally breaks him. He saw killing those who harmed her as the only way out of that trauma, but it didn't work. His death is harder to take than any of his victims. As for Kim, she hasn't overcome anything. Her nightmare is just beginning. Prom Night has its flaws. It's a slower movie that sometimes loses its way, and outside of Curtis, the acting isn't always so great, but what it lacks here and there, it makes up for in its last images. Prom Night will break your heart.

Prom Night is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

WATCH ON TUBI