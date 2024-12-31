When fans think of Jamie Lee Curtis’ genre contributions, the conversation usually starts and ends with John Carpenter's Halloween. Understandably so, as Laurie Stroud is one of the greatest “final girls." However, the actress’ horror career extends well beyond her many battles with the dreaded boogeyman. The '80s saw Curtis star in The Fog and Terror Train. Yet arguably her most beloved slasher from that golden era is Prom Night. Now the classic film is streaming for free.

The high school slasher has screamed its way onto Tubi. Prom Night holds a negative critic rating of 45% and an even worse audience score of 34% on Rotten Tomatoes, but that didn't stop this bloodbath from gaining a rabid cult following. It was also one of those horror films that was made dirt cheap at the height of the slasher sub-genre. Prom Night grossed over $14 million worldwide on a small $1.5 million budget. 1980 was an insane year for slashers with the debut of Friday the 13th. Despite that franchise out-numbering Prom Night in terms of films, the original can go toe-to-toe with many of Jason Voorhees best killing sprees.

What Is ‘Prom Night’ About?

Framed as a whodunit slasher, Prom Night follows a group of high school seniors with a dark secret. An accidental death from their middle school days has come back to haunt them and, on this usually dance-worthy night, heads will roll...literally. While most of the cast was unknown, except for Leslie Nielsen (Airplane), Curtis was this slasher’s main draw, with Halloween exploding her career.

Even though Prom Night is a very tame and “by the numbers” genre film by today's standards, for its time, this high school nightmare was a trailblazer. Whether it be the daring and equally horrific opening scene or the structure that paved the way for films like Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, many modern gems owe their success to Prom Night. The film would get an unrelated sequel with Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night 2, a more supernatural take on the concept, in 1987 and a remake in 2008, but the original has yet to be beaten. Even if it's not the first horror film to involve a high school prom gone horribly wrong.

Before you dive back into 80s slashers, the trailer for Prom Night can be viewed below. Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night 2 is also streaming on Tubi alongside the original.

