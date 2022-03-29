One of Wendi McLendon-Covey's next roles will be as a mother during prom season. According to Deadline, McLendon-Covey has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ film Prom Pact.

McLendon-Covey will play Alyssa, the mother of the main character Mandy Yang (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), and the wife of Tom (David S. Jung). The character is described as smart and caring. Although she is proud of the person her daughter has become, she wishes that Mandy would take the time to her enjoy her time in high school. McLendon-Covey is best-known for playing Beverly Goldberg in ABC's comedy series The Goldbergs, but you may also recognize her from Bridesmaids. Joining McLendon-Covey and Lee in the film will be Milo Manheim (as Ben), Blake Draper (as Graham Lansing), Margaret Cho (as Ms. Chen), Monique Green (as LaToya), Arica Himmel (Zenobia), and Jason Sakaki (as Charles).

The film will follow Mandy as a high school senior during prom season. However, she is more focused on getting into Harvard University instead. She then learns that she has been put on a waitlist for her dream school. To help make sure that she gets accepted, she becomes a tutor for Graham, a jock whose father is a senator and Harvard alum. Although she has always disliked Graham, tutoring him brings them closer together.

Prom Pact will be directed by Anya Adams. Adams previously directed the first two episodes of the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia and several episodes of ABC's Fresh Off the Boat. The film's screenplay was written by Anthony Lombardo. Lombardo previously wrote for the ABC comedy series American Housewife. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Julie Bowen, and Rachel Field will be executive producers for the film.

"The main character is a feminist, and she doesn't believe in this idea of falling in love," Bowen previously said about the film. "It goes back to Shakespeare: she's a little bit strident, very type A, and she doesn't want to believe especially in heteronormative love, because she's so liberal. But then she falls and there's that undeniable chemistry." The film will be produced by Disney Branded Television.

Prom Pact is scheduled to premiere in Spring 2023 on Disney+. In the meantime, fans can currently see McLendon-Covey in The Goldbergs, which is currently airing on ABC and available to stream on Hulu.

