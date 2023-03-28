Disney’s upcoming feature Prom Pact is set to bring back the 80s in style. The movie follows best friends Mandy and Ben, two high schoolers who'd rather focus on anything other than prom, but fate has different plans for them. Directed by Anya Adams the feature looks colorful, fresh, and fun with a period touch to the romantic comedy genre. In a new featurette, the cast and crew talk about adding the nostalgic touch and easter eggs to the contemporary story.

Prom Pact will see Mandy and Ben going to prom which has an '80s dedicated theme. Actor Peyton Elizabeth Lee tells that the movie “does a really good job of marrying a very fresh take on love with the very classic feel of the 80s movies.” Adds Blake Draper, “It’s kind of a mix between the old and new.” Lee further delves into the setting of the feature divulging, “We’re portraying these very modern high school kids having a very modern high school experience but having these little odes to classic 80s rom-com.”

Executive producer Julie Bowen addresses the old-world charm and nostalgia of the 80s rom-com movies and revealed that movie includes an ode to movies like Ghostbuster which “kicks the movie off, then there’s a Robert Palmer prom proposal,” and more. Other features that have inspired the movie are “The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and Back to the Future,” all of which will find a place in storylines and unfolding plots. While the classics are one thing the movie will also feature some classic songs from the era as well Adams tells,

I love 80s music so we really tried to pick strong musical references from the 80s, we want the youth watching the show to learn about some new artists. We used songs like Let’s Dance by David Bowie.

RELATED: 'Prom Pact' Cast Discuss Friendship and Subverting Stereotypes in New Featurette

Actor Monique Green adds that the music “just takes you to think back to the past and reminisce on the moments that you may have had.” As for the prom costumes Bonnie Sutherland, costume designer said she took inspiration from the era as “everything was over the top,” which will make for a spectacle for the final act of the feature.

Who is Behind Prom Pact?

Prom Pact also casts Wendi McLendon-Covey, Milo Manheim, Christopher Shyer, Chelah Horsdal, Margaret Cho, Kalyn Miles, Jason Sakaki, Kelcey Mawema, Arica Himmel, Nolen Dubuc, Jasmine Vega, Savannah Miller, Sean Amsing, and many more. The movie is written by Anthony Lombardo.

Prom Pact premieres Thursday, March 30 on Disney Channel, streaming the next day on Disney+. Watch the new featurette below: