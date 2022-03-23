Margaret Cho is bringing her comedy stylings to Disney+ as the latest cast member of the streamer's original teen rom-com Prom Pact. The Emmy-nominated actress and groundbreaking comedian is part of a slew of castings for the film that also includes Monique Green, Arica Himmel, Jason Sakaki, David S. Jung, and Australian newcomer Blake Draper. Cho and her fellow new castmates join the already announced stars of the film Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim.

Prom Pact surrounds one of the most exciting, stressful, and dramatic times in a high school student's life: prom season. For Mandy Yang (Lee) though, her attention isn't on the overly dramatic 80s themed proposals that she and fellow outsider Ben (Manheim) are constantly inundated with, but on her future college career. Mandy has always dreamed of going to Harvard, but when she discovers she's been put on the waitlist, she takes matters into her own hands. Despite her reservations, she starts tutoring the popular varsity jock Graham Lansing (Draper), hoping his senator father can pull some strings with his alma mater to get her in. In teaching Graham though, she starts to realize there's more behind the person she'd always hated and perhaps more important things in life than going to your dream college.

Cho will play a direct role in Mandy's college dreams as the witty, sarcastic, and highly comedic counselor Ms. Chen. Green joins the film as the popular cheerleader LaToya while Himmel and Sakaki play two of Mandy's closest friends Zenobia and Charles. Jung reunites with his Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. castmate Lee, this time portraying her character's father Tom.

With Cho, the film adds a legendary comedian known for her blunt depictions of life as an Asian woman and strong political and social commentary. She's been nominated for five Grammys for her stand-up routines and her recurring portrayals of a pair of North Korean dictators in 30 Rock earned her first Emmy nod, though she really rose to prominence through the ABC comedy All-American Girl which introduced many to her style of comedy. Her most recent appearances include the HBO Max dramedy series The Flight Attendant and the Hulu teen sex comedy Sex Appeal, plus she's set to appear in the upcoming LGBTQ+ film Fire Island.

Prom Pact hails from director Anya Adams and was written by Anthony Lombardo. Serving as executive producers on the film are Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Julie Bowen, and Rachael Field. Production is underway in Vancouver with the film expected to launch in Spring of 2023 exclusively on Disney+.

