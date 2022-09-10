Disney+ has released the poster for the upcoming comedy-romance film Prom Pact as a part of the ongoing D23 Expo. Directed by Anya Adams – who previously directed episodes of Netflix’s hit Ginny & Georgia as well as several episodes of ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, the teen film which is taking place amid the stress of high school prom season will premiere in the Spring 2023 on Disney+.

Although prom season has her classmates abuzz with excitement, the Prom Pact protagonist Mandy Yang (Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Andi Mack) has her sights set on going to Harvard, but when she is put on the waitlist, her plans for the future change. Taking matters into her own hands, she tutors a popular varsity jock Graham Lansing (Australian newcomer Blake Draper) in an effort to convince his senator father, and Harvard alum, to pull some strings to get her into his alma mater. As she gets to know Graham and learns there is more to the person she has always hated, Mandy realizes that there might just be more important things in life than being accepted into one of the most prestigious colleges. Described as “a feminist who doesn't believe in the idea of falling in love” in the film’s official synopsis, Mandy finds herself falling hard – leading her collegiate plans to take a backseat to their “undeniable chemistry” and the romance in the air of high school prom season.

Emmy-nominated actress and comedian Margaret Cho was announced recently as one of the latest names added to the cast of Prom Pact. Her character is the witty and sarcastic counselor Ms. Chen who Mandy consults about her seemingly unattainable college aspirations.

Joining Lee, Draper and Cho is The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey who plays Mandy’s mother, Alyssa. David S. Jung reunites with his Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. castmate Lee, playing her character’s father, Tom. The teen rom-com will also feature characters such as Mandy’s fellow outsider, Ben (Milo Manheim, Z-O-M-B-I-E-S); the popular cheerleader, LaToya (Monique Green, I Am the Night); as well as Mandy’s closest friends Zenobia (Arica Himmel, Mixed-ish) and Charles (Jason Sakaki, Devil in Ohio).

Prom Pact was written by Anthony Lombardo, who wrote eight episodes of the ABC series American Housewife. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Julie Bowen, and Rachael Field serve as exec producers on the movie which filmed in Vancouver earlier this year. Prom Pact is expected to launch in Spring of 2023 exclusively on Disney+.

