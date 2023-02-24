Grab your fanciest attire and dancing shoes, because prom season is on the horizon again. In anticipation of the titular high school event, Disney shared the official trailer for its upcoming original movie Prom Pact. The YA rom-com is set to debut first on Disney Channel on Thursday, March 30 at 8 p.m. ET, and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+.

Per Disney, the movie is "a heartfelt romantic comedy set during the emotion and excitement of high school Prom season." It follows Mandy Yang (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) and her best friend Ben (Milo Manheim), high school seniors who are surrounded by a deluge of extravagant promposals. But not even the excitement of prom can shake Mandy's focus on her primary goal: getting into Harvard. Unfortunately for her, Mandy lands on the Ivy League's waitlist. So, she resorts to striking a deal with popular jock Graham Lansing (newomcer Blake Draper) -- whose father is a prominent senator and a Harvard alum. She eventually realizes there's more to Graham, and even more to life than Harvard.

The trailer wastes no time in featuring some of the over-the-top promposals Mandy and Ben witness, with both of their responses leaning towards mocking rather than any real desire to go to prom. This also emphasizes Mandy's currently unwavering desire to make it into Harvard. As the trailer unravels some of Mandy's tactics, it also showcases her ambitious spirit both academically and what will eventually become a broader approach to how she interacts with those around her, like Graham.

Moreover, the trailer doesn't rely too much on its romantic aspects, instead focusing on Mandy's general perspective shift towards Graham. This falls in line with what executive producer Julie Bowen previously stated about Mandy and her beliefs on love: "[Mandy] is a feminist, and she doesn’t believe in this idea of falling in love. It goes back to Shakespeare: she’s a little bit strident, very type A, and she doesn’t want to believe especially in heteronormative love, because she’s so liberal. But then she falls and there’s that undeniable chemistry."

The Team Behind Prom Pact

The movie is directed and executive produced by Anya Adams, who previously worked as an executive producer and director for Netflix's Ginny & Georgia. She executive produces alongside Bowen, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, and Rachael Field, with Lee as co-producer. The screenplay was written by Anthony Lombardo. Additional cast includes Monique Green, Arica Himmel, Jason Sakaki, Chelah Horsdal, David S. Jung, Wendi McLendon-Covey, and Margaret Cho.

Prom Pact premieres Thursday, March 30 on Disney Channel, following the next day on Disney+. Watch the trailer below: