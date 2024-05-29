The Big Picture 2012's Prometheus, directed by Ridley Scott, serves as a prequel to Alien.

The crew finds Engineers and black liquid, leading to disastrous consequences.

The film ends with a sequel setup, but Alien: Covenant would later take a different direction.

Over thirty years following the release of 1979's Alien, director Ridley Scott returned to the franchise with 2012's Prometheus. Serving as a prequel with plenty of Easter eggs connecting the film to its predecessors, Prometheus set out to deliver much more than a mere origin story for the iconic Xenomorphs. Starring Noomi Rapace as Elizabeth Shaw and Logan Marshall-Green as Charlie Holloway, two ambitious archeologists bent on tracking clues supposedly left by humanity's ancestors, Prometheus is rounded out with the stern and avaricious Meredith Vickers (Charlize Theron), Captain Janek (Idris Elba), and Michael Fassbender's menacingly convincing take on the android, David. Having been followed by Alien: Covenant, a sequel to Prometheus and another prequel to Alien, there's plenty to recount from the first of this cinematic universe. Let's break down the culmination of Prometheus' expedition to a remote sector.

What Is ‘Prometheus’ About?

Set mostly in 2093, nearly thirty years before the events of Alien, Prometheus centers on an expedition led by Shaw and Holloway. Trekking to a distant moon dubbed LV-223, a venture funded by Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce), the disjointed crew of the Prometheus vessel is awoken from cryosleep without knowing the purpose of their mission. Upon waking, the crew is informed of their goal: following suspected clues left on Earth by a species whom Shaw and Holloway believe are humanity's creators. They've chosen to call them the Engineers, and Weyland wants his last moments alive to be in the face of his makers. Weyland is thought to be dead, but he's stowed away on the ship while Vickers, his daughter, acts in his stead. The crew does what all science fiction groups inexplicably do -- promptly deboards to explore an alien spacecraft, removing their helmets and encountering, unarmed, whatever untold terrors lie ahead.

The ‘Prometheus’ Crew Finds What It Wanted and Pays the Price for It

Despite technically being successful, in that their goal was to meet their presumed creators, the mission swiftly turned sour. The derelict spacecraft encountered in the original Alien, which contained what was assumed to be a member of an alien species designated the Space Jockey, was revealed in Prometheus to be of the Engineer's fleet. The Space Jockey's exoskeleton, which we saw more of in Prometheus, was actually a suit, and inside it were Engineers.

The defensive elements on the Engineer's ship had made quick work of the crew. A snake-like alien killed Millburn (Rafe Spall) and, after using its excrement to melt the visor of his helmet, Fifield (Sean Harris) face-planted into a pool of the mysterious black liquid. Whatever properties it contained would turn Fifield into an aggressive, rabid mutation, laying waste to several crew members. David, ever inquisitive and suspiciously devoid of empathy, experimented with the black liquid by spiking Holloway's glass with a drop. After drinking it, Holloway and Shaw had sex, and Holloway was soon overtaken by grotesque side effects that caused him to beg to be killed, sparing the crew of contamination and whatever changes were enveloping him. Vickers abides, burning him alive.

The intercourse between Holloway and Shaw would prove to be sinister, with the black liquid sleuthing its way into Shaw and impregnating her with a foreign body of some kind. That body would grow, and Shaw has to have it surgically removed from her abdomen before it kills her. The creature that formed flails about with sprawling tentacles, and Shaw traps it inside the med-bay room before escaping and returning to the Engineer's ship. There, David and Weyland release the sole surviving Engineer from his Space Jockey slumber and attempt to communicate with him. Counter to their expectations, the Engineer decapitates David and kills Weyland.

'Prometheus' Ends by Crashing the Film Into the Alien Franchise

Although obvious from the beginning, Prometheus never fully played its hand as an Alien prequel until the latter end of the film. It becomes clear to the surviving crew members that this moon is not the Engineer's home; it's a military installation. The mysterious black liquid is a biological weapon, and based on the holographic displays in the Engineer's bay, the ship has its course set for Earth. The wakened Engineer is restarting the ship and resuming its original mission that was thwarted centuries prior when the biological weapon accidentally escaped and ravaged the Engineer crew. They seem to view their creation of humanity as a mistake and aim to wipe it out. Shaw relays this to Captain Janek. If they don't stop the departing Engineer vessel, it will go to Earth and eliminate humanity. In a self-sacrificial final act, Janek and the remaining crew members crash the Prometheus into the Engineer's ship, blowing themselves up and plummeting both ships to the ground.

The falling ship crushes Vickers on its descent, and Shaw makes her way to the med-bay, the only remaining escape pod. However, the Engineer survives and enters the pod before Shaw can leave. When the Engineer attacks Shaw, she releases the organism recently extracted from her abdomen, which has grown exponentially. The giant face-hugger-like creature overtakes the Engineer and injects something into its mouth, killing him. At the tail end of the film, a stinger moment depicts a Xenomorph-like alien bursting from the Engineer's corpse, an early predecessor of the franchise's antagonist.

The 'Prometheus' Ending Sets Up a Story For a Sequel We'll Likely Never See

Before introducing our first Xenomorph-like creature, emerging from the remains of the Engineer, the film's final moments moved to set up a sequel that we'll likely never get. Shaw retrieves the still-conscious decapitated head of David and confirms that he'd be able to pilot one of the Engineer's military vessels. The film ends with Shaw and David not returning to Earth -- instead, they set out to find the homeworld of the Engineers. This time, after near-total loss, Shaw wants to truly face her makers and learn what disappointed them so heavily that they deemed humanity unfit to continue.

However, the sequel foreshadowed here never came to be. Alien: Covenant killed Shaw off-screen, relegating her to David's experimentation. The remaining Engineers are wiped out in a brief flashback sequence, and an entirely new crew of spacefarers face David and the budding breeds of Xenomorphs. Largely throwing away a potentially expansive arc, Shaw's (and, by proxy, the entire Prometheus crew's) goal of meeting the creators was squashed. There's no telling where future Alien iterations may delve, but there's plenty of room to mourn the loss of Shaw and the Engineer's potential. If David's experimentation was her inevitable fate, could she not, at least, stay around a while longer? Let her decipher the Engineer's intentions before succumbing to David's. Not to veer into fanfic, but David could've turned Shaw into the Queen Xenomorph we meet in Aliens. That's a rant for another time.

