Expectations couldn't have been higher for Prometheus, Ridley Scott's long-awaited return to the Alien franchise, which he launched in 1979. So to say that fans were disappointed by an Alien origin story that didn't feature any snarling extraterrestrials would be an understatement. Yet seen today, Scott's sci-fi epic, Prometheus, is one of the most profound meditations on the dangerous hubris of man released this century. And at a time when the ruling class seems hell-bent on destroying this earth and leaving it for a new one, it feels more relevant now than ever.

'Prometheus' Was Ridley Scott's Return to the Sci-Fi Genre