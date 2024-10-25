Prometheus is certainly a film that divides the Alien fandom. Most fans appreciate the prospect of exploring the lore behind the terrifying Xenomorphs. However, the portrayal of the Engineers' backstory just didn't quite satisfy the biggest questions fans wanted answered. To start with, Prometheus was expected to answer a persistent question that has loomed over the franchise, and that is the infamous Space Jockey. First introduced in Alien, when found by the Nostromo crew, the Space Jockey became immediately fascinating thanks to the massive and awe-inspiring set that was built for the scene — only for it to never be mentioned again in either Alien or Aliens.

The Space Jockey hints at the idea of a grander narrative going on around the characters like Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), but one that humanity is not ready to learn yet. However, with Prometheus — a prequel to Alien — failing to explore this long-running mystery in the franchise, it feels safe to say that the Space Jockey is never going to be explained. With the ongoing changes to the franchise, perhaps it's time we as fans need to be okay with that. Not only is the franchise moving away from this kind of lore exploration, but the mystery is far better than any answer could ever be.

'Prometheus' Promised So Much But Failed To Deliver

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of Alien's greatest strengths is how it sets up some incredibly open-ended questions, with the characters aboard the Nostromo finding the Engineer ship laden with alien eggs on LV-426, and Prometheus appeared to be shaping up to give answers to the questions surrounding how that engineer ship got there. Instead, viewers got more questions with David (Michael Fassbender) and Elizabeth (Noomi Rapace) leaving the planet with the eggs, and Alien: Covenant moving even further away from the Space Jockey mystery.

However, whilst some fans will find this highly frustrating, and many did at the time, Prometheus had the right idea, but didn’t execute it well enough. The prequel didn’t look to give the audience a direct answer, as that would be far too expository, but rather tell a story that existed within the Alien universe that could make the lore come to life. However, because of the anti-climactic plot points moving further away rather than closer to answering the question, this side of the Alien franchise just couldn’t stand on its own legs, and lacked the colorful characters that Alien and Aliens provided.

It's a Good Thing the 'Alien' Franchise Is Moving Away From the Space Jockey Mystery

Close

Recent Alien films have begun shifting away from the lore-heavy aspects of the franchise, as in the case of Alien: Romulus. Additionally, Alien: Earth showrunner Noah Hawley, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, pointed to the Prometheus and Covenant lore becoming “inherently less useful” to the upcoming series. This suggests that the Space Jockey mystery will likely be left in the past.

This is a good thing though, as the Alien franchise’s greatest strength is not the Xenomorph or Face-huggers themselves, but the great characters and eerie atmosphere the filmmakers can create. The analysis of how humans screw each other over, while the Xenomorph does whatever to survive, is always going to be more interesting than peeling back the curtain on the Xenomorph or Engineer’s origin, as it's always the mystery that's more interesting than the truth.

Of course, there is always a chance in the future things could change, and new filmmakers might want to bring the focus back to the lore of the engineers, as it is no doubt a fascinating aspect of the universe. However, for now, it would seem that we are not going to get this exploration any time soon. With new entries to the franchise, like Alien: Earth, on the horizon, there are new avenues for the franchise to focus on the strengths of Alien and Aliens, rather than overcomplicating the Xenomorph's origins.

Prometheus is available to stream on Disney+WATCH NOW