Mads Mikkelsen's The Promised Land had a limited run in theaters and now, is heading for digital for viewers to enjoy in the comforts of their own homes from February 23. Based on the 2020 Danish bestsellerKaptajnen og Ann Barbara (The Captain and Ann Barbara), the film follows Mikkelsen's Ludvig, a determined and ambitious, yet financially struggling war hero, who embarks on a mission to civilize a vast, unwelcoming territory in honor of his king, following in the footsteps of his ancestors who discovered new lands and established settlements for glory. His quest quickly puts him at odds with Frederik De Schinkel, a vain aristocrat who sees Kahlen's efforts as a direct challenge to his authority.

Along with Mikkelsen as the lead, Ludvig Kahlen, the movie also features Amanda Collin as Ann Barbara, Simon Bennebjerg as antagonist Frederik de Schinkel, Melina Hagberg as Anmai Mus, and Kristine Kujath Thorp as Edel Helene. The film's cast also includes the likes of Gustav Lindh as Anton Eklund, Morten Hee Andersen as Johannes Eriksen, Thomas W. Gabrielsson as Bondo, Magnus Krepper as Hector, Søren Malling as Paulli, Morten Burian as Lauenfeldt, Jacob Lohmann as Trappaud, Olaf Højgaard as Preisler, and Felix Kramer.

The film is directed by Nikolaj Arcel, who takes charge of a screenplay that was co-written alongside Anders Thomas Jensen and won several accolades at the 36th European Film Awards including European Actor (Mikkelsen), European Cinematography (Rasmus Videbaek), and European Costume Design (Kicki Ilander).

Is 'The Promised Land' Good?

In his review of the film, Collider's Chase Hutchinson praised the magnificence of Mikkelsen's performance — something perhaps almost taken for granted these days. He wrote:

"Even as he achieves much of what he hoped for, we can see the toll this has taken on his soul in Mikkelsen’s eyes. Though he plays his character as an outwardly gruff man light on divulging his emotions, we see doubt creeping in about whether it was worth the cost. Just as he always has, Mikkelsen remains in command of every move, bringing a quiet grace that contrasts perfectly with the grim world his character is fighting. Even as the story hits some familiar beats, he gives it the necessary fury and force. When the film then proceeds to ride off into the proverbial sunset with the entire world behind him, it provides a more complicated coda that raises just one more question to chew on."

The Promised Land is now available on PVOD.