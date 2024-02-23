The Big Picture Mads Mikkelsen stars in the dark action film The Promised Land , directed by Nikolaj Arcel.

The story follows Captain Kahlen struggling against a ruthless nemesis in 18th-century Denmark.

Watch Kahlen get lured into a trap in the new sneak peek above. The Promised Land is now available on PVOD.

Mads Mikkelsen's latest film The Promised Land opens today on digital, and it reunited him with his A Royal Affair director Nikolaj Arcel. An intense and dark action film, the movie was shortlisted as Denmark’s pick for the International Feature Film Oscar this year. To mark the occasion, Collider is delighted to bring our readers an exclusive clip from the film that showcases some of the heart-pounding suspense and action within, which you can read about below.

In the 18th century in Denmark, Captain Ludvig Kahlen (Mikkelsen) – a war hero marked by pride, ambition, and financial struggles – embarks on a mission to cultivate a seemingly barren and vast territory. His goal is to establish a farming community, create a settlement in honor of the King, and earn a title of nobility for himself. This challenging yet beautiful land falls under the iron grip of the ruthless Frederik De Schinkel, a vain aristocrat who perceives Kahlen's endeavors as a direct threat to his authority. Battling the harsh natural conditions and local outlaws, Kahlen finds allies in a couple seeking refuge from the predatory De Schinkel. Together, they start to form a small society in this unwelcoming environment.

Meanwhile, De Schinkel vows revenge, setting the stage for a fierce and dramatic showdown between him and Kahlen, reflecting the intensity of their rivalry. The cast also features the likes of Amanda Collin, Magnus Krepper, Simon Bennebjerg, Kristine Kujath Thorp, Morten Hee Andersen, Jacob Lohmann, Felix Kramer, and The Northman's Gustav Lindh.

Mads Mikkelsen Explains the Dynamic Between Kahlen and Schinkel in 'The Promised Land'

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Speaking with Collider's Christina Radish, Mikkelsen explained the dynamic between the two leads, who, while heroic and villainous in their own ways, often behave in a manner that is sure to be surprising to the audience. He said:

"They come from the same breed, in many ways. I wanna be part of something I hate, which is nobility. He is part of it, but he bought himself that. He’s not a noble man. I had a great time with Simon [Bennebjerg]. He’s a young man, and he grew up watching my films and Nikolaj’s films. But he was able to take off that fanboy hat really fast and just become a really annoying character. He would never let me win a scene. That takes some balls to do, and he was really good at it, but I had a great time with him. We had a lot of fun, though. I think he did a very, very brilliant thing. He managed to feel sorry for himself throughout the film. If you notice, he will often cheer up a little when he’s doing the most horrible things, but he feels pity for himself. In a way, then he becomes that little boy who has all the toys, but nobody wants to play with him and he knows it. I think that was brilliant because it’s heartbreaking to see somebody desperate for love, as much as he is."

The Promised Land is available on digital now. You can watch the exclusive sneak peek in the player above.