The Big Picture Danish explorer Ludvig Kahlen faces a seemingly impossible task of building a settlement on barren land in the trailer for The Promised Land.

Bringing civilization to the Danish heath comes at a price as Kahlen's family, personal peace, and life are on the line.

The historical drama, based on a Danish bestseller, features Mads Mikkelsen and a talented cast, and will be released in Denmark on October 5.

Throughout history, we have read the stories of individuals who struck out into the unknown, in search of new lands and wealth. Upon arrival in these "new" lands, these explorers set about harnessing its innate potential. Nikolaj Arcel’s historical epic drama, The Promised Land tells a somewhat similar tale of discovery and the ensuing quest to see the land yield fruit even when seen as barren. From the shelves of TrustNordisk, the international trailer for the historical drama starring Mads Mikkelsen has been released ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The trailer starts out with Mikkelsen's character of a Danish explorer, Ludvig Kahlen attempting to till what is clearly hard land. Soon enough, Kahlen's ambitions become clearer – he intends to build a settlement in the Danish heath in the name of the King. Just like his Danish ancestors who came before, Kahlen is attempts to achieve what seems like the impossible to many. "God put man on earth to create civilization," he says. However, as the trailer progresses, it becomes increasingly clear that the toll of bringing civilization to the Danish heath would come at a price. His family, his personal peace, and probably his life might be on the line to birth civility.

The Promised Land is based on the 2020 Danish bestseller Kaptajnen og Ann Barbara which translates to The Captain and Ann Barbara and shows what happens when tenacity meets ambition. The film's synopsis from TrustNordisk describes it as “a gripping story about the conquest of the heath, the tale of a proud and uncompromising man, and the woman who becomes his ally in the fight against evil, death and perdition.”

Image via TrustNordisk

The Cast and Crew Behind The Promised Land

The script for the historical drama is penned by Arcel alongside Danish screenwriter and director Anders Thomas Jensen. The project is led by Mikkelsen, who is well versed in playing characters faced with impossible odds as seen in 2018's Arctic. The actor will star alongside Amanda Collin, Magnus Krepper, Simon Bennebjerg,Kristine Kujath Thorp, Morten Hee Andersen, Jacob Lohmann, Felix Kramer, and The Northman's Gustav Lindh.

The Promised Land will be released in Denmark on October 5. Watch the trailer below: