Promising Young Woman': Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham & Emerald Fennell on Their Sundance Smash Hit

Hopefully Promising Young Woman is on your radar after its big splash at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, but just in case you need to do a little catching up, we’ve got you covered! The film marks the feature directorial debut of Emerald Fennell who you might know as Camilla Shand on The Crown. She’s also got two Primetime Emmy Award nominations to her name thanks to her work as showrunner on the second season of Killing Eve. Now she continues to make a huge impression on the industry by writing and directing her very first feature film – a bold, vibrant and provocative dramatic thriller with an unforgeable performance from Carey Mulligan.

She leads the film as Cassie, a “promising young woman” who wound up dropping out of medical school after something terrible happened. Year later, that incident still haunts her and leaves Cassie seeking vengeance so she spends her nights targeting men who think they’re the quintessential “nice guy” by pretending to be drunk and then putting them in their place. However, when Cassie reunites with an old med school classmate (Bo Burnham), she’s surprised to find herself reconsidering her routine in favor of the possibility of moving forward.

Prior to Promising Young Woman’s big debut in Park City, Fennell, Mulligan and Burnham all swung by the Collider Studio to talk a little bit about their experience making the movie. Check out the video interview at the top of this article to hear what Fennell had to say about getting her first feature off the ground, what it was like working with such an incredible ensemble, what it was like for Mulligan and Burnham to work with a director who’s also an experienced actor, and loads more! And, in case you missed it, click here to read Matt Goldberg‘s glowing review of the film. Promising Young Woman hits theaters nationwide on April 17th.

