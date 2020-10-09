New ‘Promising Young Woman’ Trailer Reveals the Buzzworthy Sundance Thriller

Focus Features has released a new trailer for the buzzworthy and critically acclaimed dramatic thriller Promising Young Woman. But I’m actually going to tell you up front, as someone who has seen (and loved) this movie, that you probably shouldn’t watch it. If the idea of a movie starring Carey Mulligan that absolutely rules entices you, I highly recommend just marking your calendar and avoiding all footage until then. This is a film with plenty of surprises, and in my experience was an absolute thrill to enjoy going in cold when I saw it at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

But if you need further enticing, by all means check it out. Described as a “delicious new take on revenge,” Mulligan stars as a promising young woman named Cassie – that is until a mysterious even abruptly derailed her future. Nothing in her life is exactly what it appears to be, and an unexpected encounter may just give her the opportunity to right the wrongs of the past.

Emerald Fennell wrote and directed the hell out of this movie, and you may know Fennell as the showrunner who took over Killing Eve for Season 2 after Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Promising Young Woman is a tonal tightrope walk, and it’s going to result in a lot of extreme reactions from those who see it but I felt Fennell largely stuck the landing. It’s a wildly ambitious original story, and I can’t wait to see it again.

Check out the Promising Young Woman trailer below, click here to read Matt’s review from Sundance, and click here to watch our interview with Mulligan and the cast. The film will be released in theaters this Christmas.

Promising Young Woman was produced by Margot Robbie and also stars Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon, and Clancy Brown.