Propstore, a company specializing in Hollywood collectibles, has set a date for a historical auction that includes the authentic props used in movies such as Star Wars, The Dark Knight, and The Shawshank Redemption. Collectors willing to bid on these unique items better get ready to spend some money, as the most covet pieces of the auction are worth millions of dollars.

Set to start by the end of June, the upcoming Propstore auction will happen in Los Angeles. However, collectors unwilling to make the trip can still be part of the event by placing bids online or by phone. In addition, those of us who are mere mortals who cannot spend a couple of million dollars on props can still be part of the first day of the auction. That’s because the first day of the action will be open to the public at the Petersen Automotive Museum. So, why not pretend you mean business just to sneak a peak at Princess Leia’s dress?

From Star Wars to Batman, What’s Going into Auction?

Created by costume designer John Mollo, who won an Oscar for his work in the original Star Wars, Princess Leia’s dress was part of George Lucas' space epic closing scene. The original dress used in production is one of the most expensive items to be auctioned this June, with Propstore anticipation bids of around $2 million. That’s also the price Propstore hopes to get for The Dark Knight’s Batpod, the motorcycle used in the second chapter of Christopher Nolan’s beloved Batman trilogy, which starred Christian Bale as the World’s Greatest Detective.

Another hot item in the auction is Star-Lord’s mask, which Chris Pratt used for 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. James Gunn's contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still praised as one of the best superhero movies ever, and with the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy recently ending, Propstore predicts the mask will sell for anything between $100,000 to $200,000. Yes, it’s expensive to become a superhero.

Buyers looking for cinema classics will also be well served with the hammer Tim Robbins used to escape prison in The Shawshank Redemption, a sinking coat worn by Kate Winslett in James Cameron’s Titanic, or one of Harrison Ford’s costumes from Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner.

There’s also plenty for horror fans, including the static version of the arachnid alien head of John Carpenter’s The Thing, the evil clown doll from Tobe Hooper’s Poltergeist, and Jason Vorhees hockey mask from Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood. Propstore will auction other mindboggling items, including the cracked Mjolnir from Thor: Love and Thunder, Al Pacino’s hand-annotated shooting script from Scarface, and the shield used by Brad Pitt’s Achilles in Troy.

Collectors interested in Propstore phenomenal auction can set a preview appointment on the company’s official website. Preview exhibitions will happen from May 29 to June 20 in Valencia, California. The auction itself is set from June 28 to June 30. You can watch the trailer for last year's auction down below.