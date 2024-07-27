The Big Picture HGTV's Kleinschmidts face off in 100 Day Hotel Challenge renovating North Carolina hotels judged by Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Limited time and budget pressure Kleinschmidts to flip two dated hotels into waterside retreats for summer.

HGTV all-stars join Kleinschmidts in a renovation competition where the Property Brothers judge spaces weekly.

HGTV's winningest couple Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have decided the time has come to stop playing nice with each other. This week, the duo announced that they'll face off in a new beach renovation competition reality series called 100 Day Hotel Challenge. In the show, they'll each renovate a North Carolina hotel in record time, and their progress will be judged by The Property Brothers themselves Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott. The new series is set to premiere on August 18.

As the title indicates, Brian and Mika will have just a little over three months and a limited budget of $225,000 each to flip two dated hotels in the city of Salter Path on North Carolina’s Crystal Coast. The pressure will be on since the duo of married real estate developers need to turn the 1950s buildings into charming waterside retreats just in time for the peak summer vacation season.

To do that, the Kleinschmidts will be able to count on a hand-picked team of HGTV all-stars that include Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (Renovation Island, Battle on the Beach), Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin (Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp), Michel Smith Boyd (Luxe for Less), Galey Alix (Home in a Heartbeat), Carmeon Hamilton (Reno My Rental), Scott McGillivray (Vacation House Rules), Poonam Moore (Rico to the Rescue), Kim Myles (Battle on the Mountain) and Kim Wolfe (Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?).

The Property Brothers Judge Every Aspect of '100 Day Hotel Challenge'

Image via HGTV, Warner Bros. Discovery

In each of the series' six episodes, Drew and Jonathan Scott will evaluate separate spaces in each hotel based on categories like amenities, overall guest experience, design, hotel owners’ requests and room rate increases. Each week's winner will get $5,000 to the charity of their choice and the winner of the competition will walk away with bragging rights and $50,000 to their chosen charity.

In an official statement, Mika and Brian celebrated the fact that they found their next project and revealed the excitement of finally going head-to-head with their biggest competition. While Mika called 100 Day Hotel Challenge a "fun" endeavor, Brian broke down how they ended up on this new show together:

“Ever since we renovated our first hotel last year, Mika and I have been looking for our next one to fix up. This time, we found two hotels right next to each other, and they need major updates. We decided instead of working together, let’s turn this into a friendly husband-wife competition.”

100 Day Hotel Challenge

Married real estate developers Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt will compete against each other to transform two dated hotels in North Carolina within 100 days. Genre Reality TV Number of Seasons 1 Debut Date August 13, 2024 Studio HGTV

HGTV premieres 100 Day Hotel Challenge on August 13. A trailer for the new series is yet to be unveiled.