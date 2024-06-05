The Big Picture Backed by the Bros offers a solid vibe of Shark Tank meets Gordon Ramsay with its high-stakes drama and expert renovation advice.

The ambitious HGTV series demonstrates Drew and Jonathan Scott's matured expertise and dynamic chemistry as they navigate mentorship with potential investors.

The 10-episode series also features sophisticated production styles with cinematic visuals that make the series more engaging with dynamic, sharp storytelling.

Home renovation shows have been around for decades, and with networks like HGTV devoted to helping improve our cozy spaces one series at a time, there is a dizzying array of programming around the clock. However, while some can feel too stenciled, you can leave it to twins Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott to continually reinvent the formula with a renewed approach. Since breaking out onto the scene in 2011 with their first series, Property Brothers, the Scotts have taken the world by storm thanks to their thoughtful expertise and friendly approach to helping homeowners. Such is the case with their newest series, Backed by the Bros, a 10-episode venture that thinks outside the box and stands out as a distinct triumph in their growing franchise of astute programming.

Premiering June 5 on HGTV while streaming the same day on Max, Backed by the Bros is one of the sharper home renovation and real estate shows to debut on the Warner Bros. Discovery networks this season. Creatively moving away from the usual comfort watch offered by the twins, Backed by the Bros serves a little more high-end drama bordering on an effective and absorbing Gordon Ramsay-like feel. Nearly a dozen shows later, the Scotts are seen in a more seasoned light, capitalizing on their shared expertise, and it’s through this packaging that the show genuinely works for a motivating, remarkably paced hour.

‘Backed by the Bros’ Is Different From Other Property Brothers Shows

As the HGTV superstars put their professional reputations on the line, Backed by the Bros harmonizes expert-level home renovation with real estate proficiency for a smart series that is a formidable step up from previous projects. With the pair helping struggling property investors find success, there is another, very clear side to the brothers in this series that proves they are no longer entrepreneurs just flipping homes across the country. Instead, we see Drew and Jonathan Scott as real estate moguls who know a good investment when they see it. Relinquishing total control of high-stakes renovations to advise perplexed investors of just where they went wrong, the twins guide individuals to the finish line with their professional expertise, experience, and resources, free of charge.

Compared to their other shows like Buying and Selling or Brother Vs. Brother, Backed by the Bros feels as if the twins have graduated from the school of HGTV for a series that truly leans into their expert help and their energetic dynamics as businessmen. This trait makes the series curiously fun and creative, as the duo evaluates individuals who need help reaching their full potential as property investors who can benefit the most from their support. With the show being completely different from any other series of theirs, the two embark on decisions seen in shows like Shark Tank, where they step back and let the investors make the final call.

This shift in control adds an element of unpredictability that speaks to the heart of the Scotts’ mission. But it also tests their patience in a way that will remind you of the aforementioned Ramsay, where they make tough decisions and, at times, butt heads with the inexperienced entrepreneur on their high-stakes investment properties. This adds a dramatic, fiery flair that's never been seen before, but also works best with the twins because of their humble care for others.

‘Backed by the Bros’ Has a Sophisticated Production Style

Fans of the Property Brothers will know their shows have come a long way — and we’re not just talking about Jonathan’s blond locks. In the years since, the two have created an empire of programming worthy of its own channel (like Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia), but Backed by the Bros is by far one of the best in the Scott Brothers catalog. A sharp and sophisticated production style accompanies the series thanks to a cinematic quality that includes well-shot visuals, smart-paced time-lapse sequences, and detailed medium shots. Some might think home renovation shows aren’t capable of a narrative, but the Scotts maintain that through the protégés they find and mentor. From the initial meetings to the property review, a clear narrative arc balances moments of high energy with more relaxed, informative segments. It’s this rhythm that keeps your attention while providing enough detail to appreciate their process.

Additionally, by focusing on the clients’ stories and their aspirations, we build enough of an emotional connection to feel genuinely interested. In the first episode, Drew and Jonathan head to North Hollywood to help James and Isabel — a couple who have spent more than $100,000 on their property. Tragically, they have tapped into their personal savings, retirement, and even their children’s college funds to make the renovation work. Spreading the investment thin across the home for buyer appeal, the couple is in no way able to make amends. However, with the brothers helping and lending their resources, their suggestions to make it a short-term rental is exactly what the couple needs. But will they listen? There are times when audiences will see tension rise between the brothers and their clients, especially when the inexperienced investors make near-fatal mistakes or go against their advice.

‘Backed by the Bros’ Is Brimming With Heart From Drew & Jonathan Scott

There are a lot of renovation shows out there, but there’s something very different about a Property Brothers series. The twins almost always wear their hearts on their sleeves, as seen with some rather emotional reveals in Property Brothers: Forever Home or even Celebrity IOU. But their frank nature speaks to a product like Backed by the Bros, rooted in their love for others. By their own admission several times during the premiere, the twins made several mistakes early on in their careers and wished they had a mentor to help them. Now with the ability to give back, this congenial, humble nature sets them apart from others because they are unpretentious in their advice. Naturally, the series includes an educational component with practical tips and Pop-Up Video-style facts displayed on the screen in simple terms. But this element helps us connect with the clients and become more engaged in their journeys, all thanks to the twins. It never feels like they’re talking down to the audience. Instead, they’re simply bringing us along while we root for these potential investors’ success and share their excitement.

While viewers also learn valuable insights and lessons that they can apply to their own projects, the biggest draw and charm is the brothers themselves. HGTV has a slew of shows, but there’s a reason why the Scotts hook so many viewers — and it’s not just because they’re nice Canadians! The chemistry between Drew and Jonathan is always authentic and playful, and it’s fun to watch as they engage in some very unexpected challenges. Though there is less of that here, how they interact as mature business partners adds another dimension to what fans know and showcases the pair as real power players in the world of real estate and home renovation. All of their advice is a healthy dose of tough love and, while they find it a bit challenging to not be in control, their care for others makes the series worth watching.

Perfect for the summer and those hoping to get some HGTV help this season, Backed by the Bros stands out as a refreshing and sophisticated addition to the Property Brothers franchise. Drew and Jonathan Scott’s newest series not only showcases their matured expertise and dynamic chemistry but also pushes the envelope by incorporating high-stakes drama and investor-driven decisions. With its heightened level of production and heartfelt storytelling, Backed by the Bros maintains the essence of what viewers love most about the twins while introducing a compelling new dimension to their programming. With a promise to engage, educate, and entertain, the Property Brothers have proven once again why they’re HGTV’s most beloved superstars.

Backed by the Bros airs Wednesdays at 9 PM EST on HGTV and streams the same day on Max.

