The Property Brothers Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott are used to delivering emotional renovations to new homeowners eager to move into their dream homes. The twin home-renovation expert brothers have decades of experience helping these couples find, buy, and update extreme renovations that they turn into forever homes. The brothers have also inspired several spinoff series together as well, including their venture Celebrity IOU.

In Celebrity IOU, the Scott brothers help celebrity A-listers to surprise their friends, family, or loved ones with the gist of a home renovation that often helps change lives. Typical to most home-renovation shows, Celebrity IOU has a feel-good element, as the celebrity nominators always have heartwarming reasons for why their loved ones are deserving of this special gift of a home update. But unlike other renovation shows, the twins have to work overtime to not only impress the homeowners with their work but also to meet the high-end standards of their often picky celebrity nominators. In Season 9, the brothers have just delivered their most emotional home-renovation update yet, with the help of Grammy and ALMA award-winning Hollywood legend Andy Garcia.

The 'Property Brothers' Help Andy Garcia Honor an Old Friend

Image via HGTV

Andy Garcia is Hollywood royalty, and in this episode of Celebrity IOU he is asking the Property Brothers to help him honor his friend and fellow acting legend, Julio Oscar Mechose. Andy met Julio at university, and the fellow Cuban-American actors made their way through the film industry together. The pair worked together on classic Hollywood films, like Internal Affairs, The Lost City, Magic City Memoirs, and A Dark Truth.

When Julio passed away suddenly in 2017, he left behind his adoring wife and two adult sons. Andy wanted to honor his friend by renovating the family garage, where Julio liked to spend time with his family and friends playing dominoes and darts. While Jonathan recovered from a sudden illness, Drew and Andy went over to take a look at the property and get the project started, surprising Linda Mechose as she walked her dog to inform her of the surprise they had in store for her.

Listening to Andy speak about his history in the film industry and his love of acting is a special bonus in the episode, as the actor has such a storied history in Hollywood. But when he speaks about Julio, it's not just with the appreciation of a peer, but it is with the affection of a friend who is also family. He refers to his dear colleague as a "brother from another mother," spoke of meeting Julio at university, and their early days acting together.

Jonathan and Drew Scott's Backyard Endeavor Was a Tear-Jerker