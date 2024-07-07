The hit home renovation show Property Brothers has taken the world by storm since its inception in 2011. Starring design and construction experts Drew and Jonathan Scott, Property Brothers is more than just a home makeover show - it offers a behind-the-scenes look into the financial commitment and creative processes that bring dream homes to life. From working on a strict budget to negotiating with tricky homeowners and their unrealistic expectations, each episode offers viewers a glimpse into the world of high-stakes home renovations.

But ever wondered what it really takes to feature on the HGTV show? From the initial selection of homes that fit their basic checklist to the minimum cost that comes with appearing on the show, every step is meticulously planned even before the show starts. Check out below to see what it costs interested applicants to participate in the Property Brothers.

What Is the ‘Property Brothers’ About?

Property Brothers is a home renovation show where Drew and Jonathan Scott help prospective homebuyers transform “fixer-uppers” into their dream homes within their budget. Often working against a deadline, the featured families rely on the brothers’ expertise to make their dream homes a reality.

Check out the official synopsis for Property Brothers:

“Contractor Jonathan Scott and real estate expert Drew Scott combine their skills to help families find and buy a house to transform into their dream home. Drew finds them three homes to choose from, each in need of a major renovation, and Jonathan's incredible design plans help them to see the hidden potential and ditch their long turnkey wish lists. Will these homebuyers regret throwing caution to the wind? And will the Property Brothers finish their ambitious project on time and on budget?”

Who Are the Property Brothers?

Household names in the home renovation game, Drew and Jonathan Scott are the stars of the hit series Property Brothers. Known for their incredible real estate and home renovation skills, these real-life brothers have not only used their skills and talents to transform homes but also educate homeowners regarding the realities of owning and maintaining a property. From turning fixer-uppers into dream homes on Property Brothers to helping celebrities surprise loved ones with a heartwarming home makeover, the two show that any dream house is possible with the right approach.

Apart from the renovation duties, the two are busy behind the scenes with Scott Brothers Entertainment, their own production company making content for TV, film, and digital platforms. They’ve also branched out to the furniture business with the Scott Living Collection, a line of high-quality, luxurious yet affordable indoor and outdoor furniture. Outside of their business, Drew dips his toes in the acting world, with appearances in shows like Girls5eva and Smallville. Meanwhile, Jonathan’s love for building propers as a young magician has shaped his useful contractor skills today.

How Much Does It Cost to Be One ‘Property Brothers’?

True to the nature of real estate, home renovation prices can easily fluctuate with each passing year. In 2019, applicants will need to have at least $90,000+ on their budget for renovation and design fees. To get a gist of how much the possible cost is today, the duo’s most recent casting call for other Property Brothers shows calls for a total budget that ranges from $200k-$250k. One of the major reasons behind this huge price jump is the pandemic itself, which has resulted in all-time high residential renovation, product, and labor costs, all of which have impacted the overall construction industry.

What Are the Requirements to be on the ‘Property Brothers’?

Interested homeowners will need to fulfill certain requirements before they get to apply for the Property Brothers. With the challenging nature that comes with house renovations, there must be a smooth partnership between future applicants and the Property Brothers production team. Due to the changing market conditions, each season may later add on specific requirements to reflect its current time. For the most, the general requirements to be on the Property Brothers are as follows:

Be in the market for a fixer-upper and ready to renovate

Have a lively, energetic, and fun personality with interesting stories to share

Required professional design and construction assistance

Be capable of making swift decisions to adhere to tight schedules

Be available for 7–10 days of filming spread out over 7–8 weeks

Be excited about collaborating with Jonathan, Drew, and their expert design team to achieve the home of your dreams

Be at least 21 years old to apply and fill in the online application form.

What Are the Benefits of Being on ‘Property Brothers’?

From choosing the right materials to meeting tight deadlines, house renovations can be a pretty arduous deal. Being on Property Brothers not only gives the audience so much-needed assistance, but they’ll be receiving expert guidance to ensure every little detail is covered.

By being on the Property Brothers, homeowners get to experience a top-notch design and renovation brought to life by Jonathan and Drew, along with the equally skilled team. Any major renovations are expected to be completed within an accelerated timeline, ensuring the homeowners can quickly enjoy their stunning new space sooner than they’ve expected.

Most importantly, homeowners who get easily overwhelmed with the paperwork of it all can rely on the Property Brothers team to help them deal with permits, sub-trades, designs, and all the nitty-gritty details. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn an ordinary space into a dream home waiting to be filled with beautiful memories.

How to Apply for ‘Property Brothers’ Shows

Stand a chance to receive a makeover from Property Brothers! Interested applicants can apply either on the Official Property Brothers webpage, hgtv.com, hgtv.ca, or SBEntertainment.

Currently, the brothers are opening two casting opportunities for future shows.

1. Homeowners Wanted for New Home Renovation Series in the Los Angeles Area

The Property Brothers are seeking homeowners in the Los Angeles area for their upcoming renovation series. Homeowners experiencing significant issues with their homes and feeling frustrated, stressed, or embarrassed are encouraged to apply.

2. Property Investors Sought for Expert Renovation Assistance in the Los Angeles Area

The Property Brothers Team is now casting property investors in the Los Angeles area for a new project. Investors interested in adding an ADU, flipping houses, managing apartments, or investing in vacation rentals are invited to apply.

Watch Other ‘Property Brothers' Shows

'Celebrity IOU'

A-list celebrities put on their safety hats and goggles as they give their loved ones a much-deserved home renovation in Celebrity IOU. And who better to tick off get down and dirty with than fellow superstars Drew and Jonathan? Featuring the biggest names in Hollywood, from Brad Pitt to Melissa McCarthy, it’s always fun to watch the rich and famous tackle on the most demanding home projects.

'Brother vs. Brother'

Audiences have always seen Drew and Jonathan work together. But in Brother vs. Brother, true to the name of the show, the brothers take sibling rivalry to the next level. Seeing the two brothers go head-to-head, neck-and-neck, only one can emerge as the supreme property brother, while the loser has to go through an unexpected dare.

'Backed by the Bros'

The Scott brothers are staying by the sidelines in Backed by the Bros. With years of experience under their belt and resources, the duo is putting their time, energy, and reputations on the line as they guide ambitious developers to flip their high-risk properties into sellable units on the market. But at the end of the day, it’s up to these future developers whether to follow the brothers’ advice or not.

