The Big Picture Drew and Jonathan Scott of Property Brothers have a combined net worth of $200 million, thanks to their successful TV shows and business ventures.

Despite their lavish Italian destination wedding, many details of Drew and Linda's nuptials can be replicated on a budget, such as the food, activities, and party favors.

The key takeaway from their wedding is to focus on making the details centered around the couple's unique interests and love story, which any couple can strive to do, regardless of their budget.

Drew Scott and his identical twin brother, Jonathan Scott, have amassed a huge fortune as stars of the reality show Property Brothers. Drew's expertise in real estate and Jonathan's skills as a contractor made them the perfect duo to lead a hit HGTV series. With Property Brothers, its multiple spin-offs, and the many business opportunities that came as a result, Drew steadily became a multi-millionaire. And his personal life is also flourishing.

In December 2016, Drew proposed to his girlfriend of six years, Linda Phan. Linda is the creative director of Scott Brothers Entertainment, a production company founded by the twins. The couple planned a lavish destination wedding in Italy, where they married on May 12, 2018. Their wedding TV special, Drew and Linda Say I Do, aired on TLC the following month.

Although the millionaire had an over-the-top celebration, many of his wedding details are surprisingly easy to replicate on a budget. HGTV fans who admire the Property Brothers' style can take inspiration from Drew and Linda's nuptials and achieve a similar effect, for a fraction of the price.

What Is 'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott's Net Worth?

Image via HGTV

Drew and his brother Jonathan Scott have a combined net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The brothers are among the short list of reality stars who managed to take TV stardom and turn it into long-lasting fame and a lucrative career. They not only starred in seven seasons of Property Brothers but also multiple successful spinoffs, including Brother vs. Brother, Buying and Selling, Property Brothers: At Home, Property Brothers: At Home on the Ranch, Brothers Take New Orleans, and Property Brothers at Home: Drew's Honeymoon House. Drew also appeared on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars.

Drew got his real estate license in 2004, and he and Jonathan founded Scott Real Estate Inc. the same year. The company was designed as a one-stop shop for buying, selling, and renovating properties. Drew had always fostered a passion for acting, which led him to pitch reality shows with real estate themes. Property Brothers first aired in 2011 and effectively launched the twins' reality TV empire.

The brothers have a luxury custom-home design and building project called Dream Homes, and a home furnishing brand called Scott Living. They wrote several books and hosted "Sailing With the Scots," a Scott Brothers-themed cruise. And, of course, they own their production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment. Drew met Linda in 2010, and she started working for the company three years into their relationship in 2013.

How Can HGTV Fans Replicate Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Wedding?

Image via HGTV

Drew and Linda exchanged vows in Borgo Egnazia, a town in Southern Italy, surrounded by dozens of friends and family members. The ceremony was held in a garden gazebo outside an Italian villa. And before the big event, the couple invited their loved ones to join them in Italy for a prenuptial mini-vacation. Of course, these are the details that perhaps can't be copied so easily by fans on a budget.

However, the activities the couple treated their attendees to before the event were surprisingly budget-friendly. According to Brides, the agenda included a pasta-making class and a s'mores pajama party. The latter involved a pizza bar, s'mores pit, and candy station. In fact, one of the reasons they chose Italy for their destination wedding was because of the food, and Linda loves pizza. "We're looking at somewhere where we can chow down on pizza, pasta, and gelato," Linda told PEOPLE Magazine ahead of the celebration. "Those are the requirements." The pizza bar, s'mores pit, and candy station are all great ideas that can be done inexpensively. And, more importantly, focusing on the couple's passions - in this case, food - is always a great idea for any wedding.

Drew and Linda took their foodie theme one step further - and made their luxurious wedding even more relatable - by choosing pizza-themed party favors. Attendees took home a pale pink or charcoal ceramic pizza plate (slice-size, not for the entire pie - guests may have had to fit them in their luggage, after all) as a token to remember the event. Amazon sells a set of six ceramic pizza slice plates for $36, or HGTV fans could choose another fun food-themed item as a party favor for guests.

Drew wore a traditional Scottish kilt in honor of his heritage (fun fact - the twins were competitive bagpipers as children!). Linda donned a unique Claire Pettibone gown with a colorful, floral bodice and cream silk skirt. According to the Claire Pettibone's website, a custom wedding dress starts at $20,000. While this price may be out of reach for most HGTV viewers, comparable styles priced around $500 can be found on Etsy for brides on a budget. The important thing about the wedding dress isn't the designer label - it's about how the wearer feels in the gown and finding a look that fits her unique style.

At the time of the wedding, Drew was fresh from his stint on Dancing with the Stars. So it made sense that the couple had an elaborate first dance choreographed by his partner on the show, Emma Slater, and her husband, Sasha Farber. But even with all their practice, the performance still hit a few snags. "I didn't feel completely prepared, and I kept tripping over my dress," Linda told PEOPLE. "But it was so much fun." For couples hoping to nail their first dance, there's no need for celebrity-level professional training. But it wouldn't hurt to attend a dance class or two, or just practice together at home - it could be a fun, romantic activity to share before the big day.

Although Property Brothers star Drew Scott has an estimated net worth of $200 million, HGTV fans don't have to be reality TV/real estate moguls to take inspiration from his luxurious wedding. The food, party pre-wedding activities, party favors, dress, and dance can all be replicated on a budget. Most importantly, Drew and Linda focused on making all the details centered around their unique interests and love story, which is what any couple can strive to do.