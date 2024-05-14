The Big Picture Get ready for more heartwarming surprises as Hollywood stars team up with the Scott Brothers for life-changing home renovations on Celebrity IOU.

The upcoming lineup includes A-listers like Patricia Arquette, Laurence Fishburne, Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim, and Marlee Matlin.

Watch as these stars express their deep gratitude by transforming living spaces for special friends, mentors, and family members in emotional home makeovers.

Four new episodes of HGTV’s smash hit Celebrity IOU — the star-studded, uplifting series that drew more than 15 million fans to its last season — will return to the network beginning Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. HGTV superstars and series executive producers Drew and Jonathan Scott will help more Hollywood A-listers put their deep thanks for special friends and mentors into action by surprising them with life-changing home renovations. Inspired by their personal stories of gratitude, the celebrities will work alongside the Scott Brothers to rip down outdated spaces, pick personalized design finishes, and create breathtaking home overhauls for the extraordinary people who’ve impacted them the most.

The upcoming Celebrity IOU lineup will spotlight a diverse array of Hollywood A-listers renowned for their notable contributions across various spheres of entertainment. Patricia Arquette, an Academy Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and Emmy Award-winning actress, producer, and director, known for her roles in Boyhood and the TV series Medium, will participate alongside Laurence Fishburne, a legendary performer whose accolades include an Academy Award nomination and wins at the Emmy and NAACP Image Awards, celebrated for his work in The Matrix and Black-ish.

They are joined by Camryn Manheim, an Emmy and Golden Globe winner known for her roles in The Practice and Ghost Whisperer, along with her son Milo Manheim, a rising star known from Disney's Zombies. Rounding out the cast is Marlee Matlin, an Academy Award and Golden Globe winner, who made her mark with her performance in Children of a Lesser God and continues to influence the industry as a champion for actors with disabilities. Together, these stars will bring their personal stories of gratitude to life through transformative renovations that are as impactful as their storied careers.

What's 'Celebrity IOU' About?

Celebrity IOU is a heartwarming and star-studded HGTV series that features Hollywood celebrities teaming up with the famous Scott Brothers — Drew and Jonathan — to give back to the people who have made a significant impact in their lives. Each episode showcases a celebrity working alongside the Scotts to undertake major home renovation projects as a way to express their deep gratitude to friends, family members, mentors, or others who have helped them during their journey. These renovations are personalized and impactful, transforming living spaces to enhance the lives of the recipients, often with emotional and dramatic reveals. The show not only provides a glimpse into the personal lives of celebrities and their relationships but also delivers inspiring stories of gratitude and generosity.

Celebrity IOU returns to HGTV for new episodes beginning Sunday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.