Sometimes loving the home you're in can be difficult. Well, the Property Brothers are helping those homeowners rekindle the love of their homes. Renovation superstars Jonathan and Drew Scott are helping frustrated families love their homes again in the new HGTV series, Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers.

According to the official press release, "When moving isn't an option, home renovation and real estate superstars Drew and Jonathan Scott will fix problematic homes for frustrated families." The series will showcase the Brothers as they tackle seemingly insurmountable renovation challenges to transform dysfunctional houses into harmonious places that families will love. Relying on the Brothers' vision and expertise, homeowners will watch as their properties are enhanced in function, floorplan, and amenities. The goal is to update and relieve the stress, anxiety, and chaos caused by bad design.

'The Property Brothers' Are Bringing Out the Love

During the six-episode season, the Brothers will confer with clients to understand their home's shortfalls and make a game plan to address what's not working for them. With a set budget, the Scott twins will take down walls, tear out kitchens, and reconfigure living areas, assessing any hidden damage along the way that could impact the homeowners' wish lists. “We get the frustration because oftentimes the original layout found in older houses doesn’t make the best use of the space,” said Jonathan. “Drew and I know we can make these homes so much better.”

“We see the potential when we walk in and find boxy layouts and isolated spaces,” said Drew. “Transforming a home to truly suit a family’s needs will create a better environment and happier home life for everyone.” The press release states, In the season premiere, "Jonathan will meet Johnny and Jackie, who love the size and location of their Los Angeles home but admit it feels cramped for them, their young son, and five rescue dogs. Exhausted by maneuvering for space, whether stepping on their toes to prepare meals, bumping into each other on blind corners or simply using the front door, the family would lean on Drew and Jonathan to reimagine the home with an open concept, a large sliding door to add lots of natural light and greater access to the yard, as well as a redesigned kitchen and laundry room to better accommodate people and pets alike."

Don't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment with Drew and Jonathan serving as executive producers. Fans of the Scott Brothers will have a new series to add to the ever-growing list of series which include Backed By the Bros, Property Brothers: Forever Home, Brother vs Brother, and Celebrity IOU.

Don't Hate Your House With the Property Brothers premieres Wednesday, November 13 at 9:00 p.m. Catch up on Property Brothers on Max. All episodes of Property Brothers are available to stream on Max.

Property Brothers Property Brothers is a Canadian reality television series now produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, and is the original show in the Property Brothers franchise. The series features twin brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott. Release Date May 18, 2011 Creator Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott Cast Drew Scott , Jonathan Silver Scott Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8 Network HGTV Expand

