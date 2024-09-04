The Property Brothers are at it again, but this time, instead of fixing up homes, they’re fixing to win People’s “Sexiest Handyman” award. Jonathan and Drew Scott have been nominated in what might just be the steamiest showdown in home renovation since they first started drilling holes into walls. And let’s be real — these two have been filling hearts, and HGTV airwaves, for years now.

Whether it’s their expertise in nailing the perfect renovation or their ability to handle big tools with precision, the Scott brothers have built an empire on their handyman prowess. But, let’s not pretend this is all about home improvement. We all know there are few things sexier than a man who knows his way around a toolbox. You see, the Property Brothers don’t just know how to drill through drywall — they’re masters at handling whatever’s in front of them, whether it's fixing a leak, building a deck, or even filling some holes.

Need something sanded down or smoothed out? Jonathan’s your guy. Got a wall that’s begging to be knocked down? Drew’s ready to break through barriers — whether emotional or physical. And it’s not just about brute strength; the Scott twins have the finesse to match. They know when to bring the heat and when to apply just the right amount of torque to get the job done without overdoing it. It’s a delicate balance, one that’s earned them the title of HGTV’s most eligible handymen — and now, potentially, the sexiest.

Let’s not forget, these boys have been working hard, honing their craft (and, well, their abs) for years. Whether they’re framing up a house or framing up a thirst trap on Instagram, the Scott brothers know their audience. And if there’s anyone who knows how to work a power tool, it’s these two. But the real question is: Can anyone else really hit the nail on the head with this competition? With their ability to lay down a solid foundation and finish with the perfect touch, it’s hard to imagine anyone out-building or out-drilling the Scott brothers. Up against Ty Pennington, Jonathan Knight, and Chip Gains, this competition is practically made for them.

So, if you’re into guys who can swing a hammer, handle some heavy equipment, and leave things better than they found them, cast your vote for the Property Brothers. Because at the end of the day, they don’t just get the job done — they get it done in style. You can watch Property Brothers: Forever Home on Max.

Property Brothers Property Brothers is a Canadian reality television series now produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, and is the original show in the Property Brothers franchise. The series features twin brothers Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott. Release Date May 18, 2011 Creator Drew Scott, Jonathan Scott Cast Drew Scott , Jonathan Silver Scott Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8 Network HGTV Expand

