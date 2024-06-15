You're not seeing double. It's just the Property Brothers! Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott are the Canadian twins who have taken the home renovation world by storm. With shows revolving around buying, selling, and renovating properties, they have risen to the top of HGTV with an assortment of programs and spin-offs to their name. Since arriving on the scene in the early 2010s, Jonathan and Drew have been synonymous with home renovation and real estate television.

Beginning with Property Brothers, Jonathan and Drew have attached their names to an assortment of projects, both as a the focal stars as well as the producers for other personalities. Whether it's spin-offs and companion series like Buying and Selling or bringing drag queen icon Trixie Mattel's dream to the screen on Trixie Motel, Jonathan and Drew have made their mark on HGTV and the reality television world as a whole. As Jonathan and Drew engage in their latest television project with Backed by the Bros, it's time to celebrate some of their other fantastic shows!

10 'Property Brothers: At Home on the Ranch'

Jonathan and Drew Scott headed west for one of the most challenging projects to date. Tackling a friend's ranch near the home of the Scott brothers, Property Brothers at Home on the ranch transformed the run-down property into a ranchers' dream.

With only ten weeks to accomplish the project, some of the projects Jonathan and Drew tackled included the makeover of the barn and the guest house. The four-episode series was also complete with performances of the brother's very first country singles, "Hold On" and "Let the Night Shine In." The spin-off of the spin-off allowed a more intimate look at the Scott brothers' childhood, featuring old stories and photos of the boys. Yes, Jonathan and Drew used to be ranch kids!

9 'Property Brothers At Home: Drew's Honeymoon House'

In this spin-off of Property Brothers at Home, newly engaged Drew Scott and his fiancé Linda Phan searched for their first home together in Los Angeles before they exchanged vows. With Linda in on the action, Property Brothers At Home: Drew's Honeymoon House gave each of the stars a moment in the spotlight.

Drew found the home, Jonathan designed it, and Linda decorated. The 1921 house was upgraded to the max, featuring all the touches that made this home perfect for the couple. Of course following this program, Drew and Linda celebrated their wedding on screen!

8 'A Very Brady Renovation'

Nostalgia was the central goal of A Very Brady Renovation. In 2018, HGTV purchased the house that was originally used for exterior shots for the classic sitcom The Brady Bunch. With the intention of bringing the interior of the home to life as seen on the show, the replication was the source of the HGTV series.

Featuring all six of the Brady kids, they worked with various HGTV personalities as they renovated each room in the house. Jonathan and Drew were challenged like never before as they tackled the project alongside Maureen McCormick and Susan Olsen, who played Marcia and Cindy Brady respectively. The home and its contents were originally sold to a superfan in 2023.

7 'Brothers Take New Orleans'

The sibling rivalry between Jonathan and Drew was brought to the Big Easy in the spin-off Brothers Take New Orleans. With no teams or eliminations, it was just brother versus brother as they put their home improvement and house-flipping skills to the test.

The beauty of this series was the brothers not only let the good times roll, but they also got to showcase the beauty of New Orleans. The series featured four episodes as Jonathan and Drew renovated side-by-side shotgun-style homes. The series featured special guest judges including Scott Bakula and Hoda Kotb. In the end, Drew was victorious, winning this round of the battle of the brothers.

6 'Buying and Selling'

On Buying and Selling, Jonathan and Drew helped homeowners in need sell their current homes and buy a new property. With Jonathan focusing on renovating and designing the owner's current property and Drew searching for the perfect future home, Buying and Selling highlighted the best of both boys.

The trouble was that, with the renovation part being the focal point of the show, Drew was often relegated to the background of the show. The spin-off of Property Brothers was one of the fan-favorite programs on HGTV.

5 'Property Brothers: At Home'

Jonathan and Drew Scott tackle one of their hardest projects, as they had to embark on a massive renovation of their Las Vegas home just in time for the Scott family reunion. The series turned the stars into their own clients.

With Las Vegas as their home base and the brothers being roommates, they were able to find the perfect place to rest and relax when they're not engaged in their nonstop work. The series gave viewers an insight behind the scenes of Drew and Scott's lives in a manner that they had not been privy to before. With Jonathan and Drew moving on, the Las Vegas home was sold in 2020.

4 'Property Brothers: Forever Home'

On Property Brothers: Forever Home, Jonathan and Drew Scott turn average things into dreams. The brothers assist as they help families unlock the potential of their hidden gems. This series features couples who are already settled in but have a need and desire to make their home fit their family needs.

Through modern technology and touring-inspired renovated homes, Property Brothers: Forever Homes is unique enough to have the aura of the flagship program by blending it with current trends and themes. With no real estate attached to the program, Drew gets down and dirty alongside Jonathan.

3 'Brother vs. Brother'

The sibling's rivalry rings true in Brother vs. Brother. Battling for bragging rights and the ability to help home improvement experts excel at their jobs, Brother vs. Brother watches as Team Drew and Team Jonathan work in hopes of building the best property.

What Brother vs. Brother does exceptionally well is that it leans on the elements viewers are used to seeing on Property Brothers and pairs them with a competition element that reality television fans know and love. The series has gone through an assortment of changes throughout the run, including the elimination of the team element. The loser of each challenge would find them engaged in a dare they must complete.

2 'Property Brothers'

It all started here! Property Brothers follows twins Drew and Jonathan Scott as they work with prospective homeowners to find a fixer-upper that will ultimately become their perfect home. Riding the wave of the home-renovation trend, Property Brothers became the blueprint for other programs that have since won over HGTV fans.

Through challenges, many of which are manufactured for drama, Drew and Jonathan have a deadline and a dream that ultimately becomes a reality in the end. The reveal is a surprise to the homeowners, as Drew and Jonathan keep the families away until the end. For years, it has been noted as one of the best home improvement shows on television. And of course, with success comes parody, as it's been lampooned on multiple occasions by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Saturday Night Live.

1 'Celebrity IOU'

People love it when they see others give back. Especially when it's a big-name celebrity doing something for the meaningful people in their lives. Celebrities show their gratitude by surprising individuals in their lives with a home renovation led by Jonathan and Drew Scott. Celebrity IOU brings in A-list celebrities as they get down and dirty in the action while they share stories as to why they are giving back to the people in their lives.

The show has brought in everyone from Melissa McCarthy to Brad Pitt and Halle Berry to Drew Barrymore. The addition of the Hollywood touch makes this series worth all the hard work Jonathan and Drew have done over the years. This one requires tissues!

