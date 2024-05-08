The Big Picture Daniel Bandeira's upcoming film Property combines home invasion with social and economic standings.

Property's trailer showcases a rich couple's home invasion by laid-off laborers, sparking intense conflict.

Property received rave reviews at Fantastic Fest and other film festivals, including bringing home the Best Picture award.

Home invasion movies have been a mega favorite for fans over the last few decades, with franchises like The Strangers and The Purge, and standalones including Panic Room, and Us, giving audiences more of a reason than ever to make sure their windows and doors are securely locked. Now, Daniel Bandeira (Green Vinyl) will be putting his own spin on the chilling idea that anyone could overtake your home at any time in his upcoming film, Property. Collider is delighted to exclusively debut the film’s trailer, which combines home invasion with social and economic standings, giving viewers even more to think and talk about after the credits roll.

Within the first few seconds of the trailer for Property, Bandeira wants audiences to understand that the family at the center of the approaching home invasion is rich - like rich, rich. Hopping into their high-tech SUV, which has all the essentials including an on-board computer, thermal cup-holders, and your run-of-the-mill armor outfit, the husband and wife jump in and are ready to travel to their country home. But when they get there, the couple’s tranquil getaway is shattered to pieces as they discover that a group of laid-off laborers from the farm next door have taken up residence and claimed the house as their own.

As one could imagine, there’s no love lost between the frustrated workers and the people who have made a fortune off their backs. Claiming squatter’s rights in the most violent way possible, the intruders hold the family hostage by any means necessary with plans of breaking into their safe and taking what they see as rightfully theirs. And if you’re wondering - yes - the armored car does come into play.

A Look Back at ‘Property’s Impressive Run at Fantastic Fest

The folks in attendance at last year’s Fantastic Fest didn’t have enough positive things to say about Property which took home the event’s prestigious award for Best Picture. Other movies that celebrated screenings at the yearly engagement included Cobweb, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Totally Killer, and Mike Flanagan’s Netflix series, The Fall of the House of Usher. Beyond dazzling the audience at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas, Property has also won over viewers at the Sitges Film Festival, Edinburgh International Film Festival, and over 20 more globally.

You can see what all the buzz is about in the exclusive to Collider trailer release for Property above and stay tuned for the captivating film’s arrival announcement in the U.S.