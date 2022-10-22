Action writer Kurt Johnstad has been tapped to pen the screenplay for Prophet, the feature-length adaptation of the comic book series of the same name by Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld. The film will feature Jake Gyllenhaal in the title role, and will be directed by Sam Hargraves of Extraction fame.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnstad will be joining the project as its main scribe. The film will be based on the character of John Prophet, who was first brought to life by Liefeld in the pages of the Youngblood comics in the early 1990s following his departure from Marvel to start his own comic house, Image Comics. The character would go onto become one of the most well-known superheroes from the Youngblood series.

In the comics, Prophet becomes conscripted by the German Army during the end of World War II, and gains superhuman strength and abilities following a series of experiments by a time-traveling doctor. However, the plot of the upcoming film seems to be slightly different than Liefeld's story. While Prophet will still volunteer for the German experiments, he is buried by an Allied bombing and trapped underground for 20 years. He then awakens in 1965 to "a world that has moved on without him." He must try and win back the love of his resentful daughter while running from KGB agents who want to use his blood to create new supersoldiers.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: A Brief History of Image Comics, As Told by Co-Founder Rob Liefeld

The original script for the film was written by Mark Guggenheim, known for his work on the Arrowverse television shows for The CW, though it appears that he may no longer be involved with the project. Instead, Johnstad will now take over as writer, but it is unclear if he is helming a new screenplay from scratch or if he will be pulling ideas from Guggenheim's original script. He is best known for his collaborations with Zack Snyder, penning not only 300, but also the film's sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire. Beyond this, Johnstad also wrote the scripts for films such as Act of Valor and Atomic Blonde, the latter of which he was also an executive producer. Johnstad will also team with Snyder once again as writer and executive producer on Snyder's upcoming sci-fi epic Rebel Moon.

Hargraves is slated to helm Prophet through production house Studio 8, with the studio tapping Jeff Robinov and John Graham as producers. Additional producers include Adrian Askarieh of Prime Universe Films, along with John Schoenfelder and Russel Ackerman. Gyllenhaal, Liefeld and Brooklyn Weaver will also recieve producer credits. No additional cast has been announced beyond Gyllenhaal.

No release window for Prophet has been announced, though it is likely years away given the film appears to still be in the early stages of pre-production. Collider's interview with Rob Liefeld can be read here.