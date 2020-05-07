‘Arrow’s Marc Guggenheim to Adapt ‘Prophet’ Comic from ‘Deadpool’ Creator Rob Liefeld

Jeff Robinov‘s Studio 8 has tapped Arrow scribe Marc Guggenheim to adapt Rob Liefeld‘s comic Prophet, Collider has confirmed.

Deadpool creator Liefeld is producing with Adrian Askarieh (Hitman: Agent 47) and Brooklyn Weaver (Run All Night), while John Hyde and Terissa Kelton are also expected to be involved in a producing capacity. Robinov will apparently also produce with Studio 8 executives John Graham and Guy Danella, who will oversee the project for the studio.

Studio 8 plans to build a franchise around John Prophet, a genetically enhanced super-soldier who is placed into a cryogenic freeze for a future mission, only to awaken prematurely in the present, searching for a mission that does not exist, as well as his own humanity.

Prophet was first introduced in Liefeld’s Youngblood before getting his own comic book series in 1993. At one point, he had a storyline with Liefeld’s Cable. A re-team is off the table since Cable is part of the X-Men universe owned by Disney, while many of Liefeld’s other superheroes belong to Netflix, who made a deal with the comic creator for his Extreme Universe characters. Akiva Goldsman will oversee that franchise.

Guggenheim is making his directorial debut with The Flash crossover Legends of Tomorrow, and he’s also adapting the graphic novel Gantz for Sony.