True-crime fans are in for a treat over the weekend thanks to the return of Oxygen’s hit series, Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler. The Season 2 premiere is slated for a comeback on Saturday, January 25, and, to make things even better, the network has set up the debut episode as a two-hour special. But, it is Friday after all, and you’ve had a long week, so we here at Collider are excited to bring you into the weekend with an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming season. You can watch it now and thank us later! The extra-long premiere episode will fix its focus on one of the most hard-to-crack cases of Siegler’s career — which is saying something for a woman who worked tirelessly year after year to ensure that justice was done.

It’s been said that everything’s bigger in Texas, and that couldn’t be more true for the two-hour special of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler. In our exclusive first look at the second season’s debut installment, audiences will travel back to the Lone Star state and join the titular prosecutor as she goes toe-to-toe with the system to earn justice for the family of Belinda Temple and her unborn baby. In a voice-over, Siegler admits that this particular case was one of the most difficult challenges of her career, before we hear a hard-to-listen-to 911 call. At the other end of the dispatcher, a shocked husband can be heard reporting his wife’s death by a gunshot wound to the head. To make matters worse, and much more tragic, she was eight months pregnant at the time of her murder. As the sneak peek plays on, audiences see Siegler and her team pour over the events and bring the evidence alive in front of the jury — seeking justice for Temple’s family at all costs.

This Season on ‘Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler’

With a new season of New York Homicide on the way, and recent titles such as A Plan to Kill already captivating audiences, the sophomore installment of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler is just another terrific title that Oxygen is adding to its slate. Audiences are in for nine episodes total over the next few weeks, with Siegler digging into some of the most notable cases from her long-spanning career. Included in the stories that audiences will hear are the hit-like slaying of a suburban mom, the mysterious murder of two of Siegler’s fellow prosecutors, and the search for a serial killer who targeted the elderly community.

Check out our exclusive first look at the Season 2 premiere of Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler and watch the two-hour episode when it arrives on January 25 on Oxygen.