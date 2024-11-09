During the 1940s, the film noir genre was at its peak in American cinema, popularized by classic films such as The Maltese Falcon, Gilda, and Double Indemnity. While the 1940s is considered to be the pinnacle decade of some of the best classic noir films, there is a selection of films, including Fritz Lang's M, Dead End, and The Petrified Forest, that feature elements of film noir, but were released prior to the classic era of the film genre.

Many proto-noir films fall under the mystery, thriller, and crime genres. However, through the years, timeless titles like Each Dawn I Die, The 39 Steps, and Bullets or Ballots have also been included as vital contributions to the film noir genre. With films as early as Alfred Hitchcock's 1929 British film Blackmail leading up to the 1930s with They Made Me a Criminal and You Only Live Once, these are the best of the proto-noir films, ranked.

10 'They Made Me a Criminal' (1939)

Directed by Busby Berkeley

John Garfield stars as a champion boxer, Johnny Bradfield, who believes he accidentally murdered a man while drunk and flees town, assuming a new identity in Arizona. There, he finds refuge at an elderly woman's ranch where she opens her home to a group of kids at risk. As Bradfield serves as a mentor of sorts to the kids, he's unaware that a detective (Claude Rains) is slowly closing in on the wanted fighter.

They Made Me a Criminal is a thrilling criminal drama which also stars Ann Sheridan, Ward Bond, and Barbara Pepper. Director, Busby Berekley, manages to blend the gritty setting with the picturesque backdrop of Arizona, which is unusual for a film noir, but it is effective. This is one element that many are willing to overlook in They Made Me a Criminal, especially with the phenomenal performances, notably by Rains and Garfield, who each maintain an edgy, suspense-filled tone throughout this underrated proto-noir film.

9 'Blackmail' (1929)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

After Alice White (Anny Ondra) has a fight with her boyfriend and detective, Frank Webber (John Longden), she leaves with an unknown man and returns with him to his place. Once they arrive, the man tries to force himself on White, leading to her killing him in self-defense. As Webber tries to help his girlfriend, someone (Donald Calthrop), who witnessed the crime, decides to blackmail White.

Alfred Hitchcock's Blackmail ultimately changed British cinema forever and was named the 59th greatest British film of all time by Time Out magazine in 2017. The film follows a compelling and intricate mystery that initially seems straight forward, but eventually it begins to reveal its flaws, tapping into the audience's psyche as they try to figure out if Ondra's character is actually innocent or a cold-blooded murderer. Not only is Hitchcock's Blackmail a landmark British film, it's also an alluring mystery with various twists and turns that showcase several core elements of the film noir genre.

8 'Bullets or Ballots' (1936)

Directed by William Keighley

Edward G. Robinson stars as a hardboiled New York City detective, Johnny Blake, who has a reputation for cracking down on racketeers, but when he's thrown off the force, he's hired by a local mob boss, Al Kruger (Barton MacLane), to help him find new ways to side step the law and grow his criminal empire. Unbeknownst to Kruger, Blake is secretly working with the police to help find and take down Kruger and other big players in the criminal underworld.

Known for his tough gangster roles, Robinson takes on a slightly against-type role in the marginalized film, Ballots or Bullets, which also stars Humphrey Bogart and Joan Blondell. While the movie has a somewhat happy ending, Bullets or Ballots still incorporates the cynical, crime-riddled atmosphere that is traditionally found in film noir movies, and with reliable and solid performances by the overall cast, it is a must-see for any fan of the genre.

7 'The Kennel Murder Case' (1933)

Directed by Michael Curtiz

When a prominent dog show competitor, Archer Coe (Robert Barrat), is found dead, most people assume he took his own life, but Detective Philo Vance (William Powell) thinks otherwise and begins investigating the case as a homicide. Given there's a long list of potential suspects, Vance goes through each one while also piecing together a plausible motive as to why someone would want Coe dead in the first place.

Based on the 1933 novel written by S.S. Van Dine, The Kennel Murder Case is an essential murder mystery starring Powell along with Mary Astor, Eugene Pallette, and Jack La Rue. The film is carried by an excellent cast, but Powell is the main attraction, conveying a sophisticated and elusive detective who is as much a mystery as the one presented. While it falls heavily under the mystery genre, The Kennel Murder Case still earns a spot on this list for its complex plot fueled by greed, jealousy, and desires that are prominent in many classic noir films.

6 'You Only Live Once' (1937)

Directed by Fritz Lang