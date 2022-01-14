Guess who's back and better than ever? It's your girl Penny, let's go! Disney+ just released the official trailer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, confirming hopes that this is one revival you don't want to miss. Along with a breathtaking new animation style and much of the original cast returning, it feels almost as if they never left. With original creators Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar returning as well, it's clear that The Proud Family revival will be staying true to the magic of the original.

In the trailer, we pick up right where we left the Proud family over fifteen years ago, with Penny off to a school dance, and Oscar almost maniacally determined to keep his little girl safe from everything, especially boys. It looks like Penny's got a new boyfriend, her same group of friends, exciting new ambitions, and she's still Suga Mama's favorite. We also get a look at Oscar's new boss, voiced by Billy Porter. He's a delightfully charming character who might be able to give Oscar a fresh perspective when it comes to relating to his daughter. Porter's character also happens to have a husband! Disney's had a habit of making side characters who get little screen time LGBTQ+ and calling it representation, so it's nice to see Porter's character and his husband actually feature in this trailer.

Above all, the Proud family remains full of love for each other and down for a number of shenanigans that will have you smiling through entire episodes. We're at a point in time when reviving and rebooting shows seems almost excessive, but we're going to make an exception for The Proud Family. The revival looks to capture what made the show so special when it first aired, while also bringing the Proud family into a new generation with new challenges and lessons that are relevant to today's audiences.

The art style for the new series is absolutely stunning, along with new music, and an insane number of impressive guest stars. Guest appearances for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder include Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Eva Longoria, Al Roker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, and Dominique Dawes among others.

Returning cast members for the series include Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and many more. We can also expect recurring appearances from Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto as Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, rapper and artist "A Boogie" Dubose as Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins, EJ Johnson as Michael Collins, Asante Blackk as Kareem, Bresha Webb as CeCe, and Aiden Dodson as BeBe.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will be available to stream on Disney+ on February 23. In the meantime, fans can watch the original run of The Proud Family and The Proud Family Movie on Disney+. Check out the all-new trailer below:

